And breathe. Just when Manchester United and Erik ten Hag needed it most, the Red Devils secured a thrilling 2-1 victory following a remarkable late comeback at home to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, with super-sub Scott McTominay proving an unlikely hero with a brace at the last.

Amid what was an emotional atmosphere following the sad passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson - wife of legendary manager, Sir Alex - it was somewhat apt that it was a Scotsman who stepped up to snatch the win in 'Fergie time' in front of a raucous and relieved Old Trafford crowd.

It looked like the chance had gone when an earlier effort was disallowed following an offside in the build-up, yet that man McTominay made his mark with two goals of priceless quality to lift the mood heading into the international break.

Such an outcome had looked improbable following yet another setback in the first half, with the man in the sticks, Andre Onana, likely to count himself lucky that he will not be stealing the headlines yet again.

How did Andre Onana perform against Brentford?

There's no denying that it has been a grim start to life in Manchester for the former Inter Milan stopper, with the 27-year-old having now shipped 19 goals in just 11 games in all competitions to date, including the odd clanger or two.

The Cameroonian titan has been particularly woeful in the Champions League after failing to keep out Leroy Sane's strike away to Bayern Munich, while also playing Casemiro into trouble in midweek against Galatasaray - a game in which he was also unable to stop Mauro Icardi's tame dink.

In need of a response to silence the critics, Onana produced yet another blunder after seeing Mathias Jensen's effort squirm underneath him, with that limp attempted save having looked likely being costly until the madness of stoppage time.

The under-fire 'keeper wasn't alone in having stunk the place out at the Theatre of Dreams, however, with experienced midfielder Casemiro also enduring a dire first half prior to his early withdrawal.

How did Casemiro play against Brentford?

The Brazil international has not been at his best it is fair to say this season, with journalist Samuel Luckhurst stating earlier today that the former Real Madrid man has "looked like a testimonial player all season", having gone through the motions at times.

It was a particularly poor outing this time around - leading to his inevitable substitution at the break - with the 31-year-old producing arguably "the worst half he's had yet" since his £70m arrival last summer - in the words of Luckhurst.

Such a grim performance was epitomised by the fact that the five-time Champions League winner lost possession on five occasions from his 30 touches and was dribbled past once in his 45-minute showing, with Christian Eriksen subsequently taking his place at the interval.

The one-time Porto man was particularly culpable for the visitors' opener after giving away the ball in the build-up, with GOAL's Richard Martin writing that he was ''cumbersome in possession and lethargic out of it.'

In truth, it looks as if this upcoming halt to proceedings at club level has come at the best possible time for the £350k-per-week asset - and for Onana - with Ten Hag having a decision to make as to whether he persists with the pair once play resumes later this month.

In the meantime, however, the former Ajax boss can at least momentarily enjoy what he will hope can be a season-defining win for his struggling side.