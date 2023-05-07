Manchester United are in pole position to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer after the South Korean won the Scudetto with Napoli.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Manchester United?

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Kim this summer as they look to reinforce a defence that has conceded 40 goals in 33 Premier League games.

Despite leaving Fenerbahce last summer for Napoli, his incredible title-winning performance at the heart of Luciano Spalletti's defence means he could be on the move again.

United are reportedly ready to trigger his £44m release clause - a move that would make Napoli powerless to stop him leaving.

Only clubs outside of Italy can trigger his release clause and with ten Hag looking to upgrade his defensive options, Kim fits the bill perfectly.

Can Kim "The Monster" Min-jae improve Manchester United?

The player himself said his nickname "The Monster" sums his style up and Napoli fans would agree. While Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia have stolen the headlines this season, it's players like Kim that really win you titles.

Without a strong and reliable back four, it's incredibly difficult to challenge for silverware. Adding a player like Kim to United's squad would not only immediately improve the back four, it would promote much-needed competition for places.

Additionally, it would ensure there is more quality in reserve for when Erik ten Hag is forced to contend with untimely injuries to key defensive personnel.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are worrying absentees and without them, United look far weaker and more likely to crumble under pressure.

What Kim would offer in defence is a consistent pathway to winning the ball back in dangerous areas. His greatest strength, however, has to be the calm manner in which he handles the ball after winning it, which is evident just from looking at this highlights package.

It's the secret behind Napoli's incisive counter attacking football. Whenever the ball is won back, the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen feel comfortable making the dangerous runs they do without the fear of immediate turnover of possession.