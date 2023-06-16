Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag may look to sign another midfielder if he can finalise the addition of Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Guardian, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mount over a prospective move to Old Trafford and they are expected to win the race to sign the England international.

Mount's £80k-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is keen to ship out players who have entered the last year of their deal in west London; however, both clubs have yet to come to an agreement on a fee for the 24-year-old.

In 2022/23, the Portsmouth-born midfielder made 35 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs detailed that Manchester United will be 'disciplined' in their approach to try and acquire Mount and will aim to land his services for under £60 million.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Jones thinks that Manchester United may also target bringing in another midfield signing this summer alongside Mount at Old Trafford, though he hasn't heard anything to suggest that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with the Red Devils recently, could be the man to accompany Mount.

Jones told Give Me Sport: "I haven't really had anything on Amrabat and Manchester United, so we'll have to see what ends up happening. He's definitely going to be a player that is talked about in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting, from Manchester United's point of view, what they end up doing with their midfield. Mason Mount is a figure that they're looking into as a priority at the moment because of his circumstances and they know that there'll be other teams trying to get a deal for him if they don't complete it. Beyond that, you're also still missing that piece a bit deeper back. I'm definitely still expecting Manchester United to go in for another midfielder."

What other midfielders have Manchester United been linked with?

As per The Sun, Manchester United are keen on a swoop to try and sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice this summer; however, it is believed that his preference would be to move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal in the window.

RMC Sport via The Daily Mail claim that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is also on the radar at Old Trafford and the Red Devils have made a 'provisional offer' to the France international, who is available on a free transfer.

The Athletic have reported that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is also someone who has gained admiration from Manchester United, though he is not at the top of their priority list.

Either way, Manchester United look set for a busy few months on the recruitment front and Ten Hag may look to bolster his engine room with a couple of quality arrivals ahead of 2023/24.