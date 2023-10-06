With the international break looming large, Manchester United will wish to sign off on a positive note with victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with the game already approaching must-win territory for the Red Devils amid what has been a dire start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Having slipped to four defeats from just seven Premier League games thus far - as well as a further two losses in the Champions League - things couldn't be going much worse for Erik ten Hag and his men, in truth, with a response needed following the capitulation at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

The 3-2 thriller has ensured that United have already shipped 18 goals in all competitions this season, with the lack of depth in the defensive ranks continuing to hamper the Carabao Cup holders.

What is the Man United team news vs Brentford?

Despite having been spotted in training during the week, Ten Hag confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Sergio Reguilon will not be fit to feature for the visit of the Bees, leaving the Dutchman yet again without a recognised, senior option at left-back - with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia also still sidelined.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bisska also remain on the treatment table - alongside Amad Diallo - although on a more positive note, there could be a return for young Kobbie Mainoo, after the 18-year-old's involvement in training in recent days.

Brazil international, Antony, is another who could return to the starting lineup following his return off the bench in midweek, albeit with Jadon Sancho set to continue his isolation as the England international will yet again not be in the matchday squad.

One man who could be looking to earn his first league start of the campaign is former skipper, Harry Maguire, with the 30-year-old a possible solution to the club's current defensive woes.

Will Harry Maguire play against Brentford?

Could tomorrow be a day of redemption for Maguire?

It was of course just over 12 months ago that the towering centre-back looked to have sealed his fate under Ten Hag during that grim defeat away to Thomas Frank's side in west London, with United shipping four inside the first half following a rampant display from the hosts.

While it was Martinez who gave way at the break in that 4-0 thrashing, the Englishman was subsequently the major casualty moving forward, going on to start just eight league games in total last season.

Having since been stripped of the captaincy over the summer - amid talk of a potential move to West Ham United - the experienced asset has been on the periphery in recent months, having made just three appearances across all fronts this term.

Despite his fall down the pecking order, however, the woes of those ahead of him - and the absence of Martinez - may offer the former Leicester City man a route back into the starting XI, with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane both going 'missing' for Wilfried Zaha's goal earlier this week, as per Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst.

While Maguire himself was branded a "walking disaster" by Luckhurst in the past, there appears to be little for Ten Hag to lose if he does give the Sheffield native a rare start tomorrow, with the club already at something of a low point.

As the £190k-per-week man showcased in flashes last year, he can be a "dominant" defensive asset at times - in the words of his manager - with a run of games potentially set to help aid his languishing confidence.

Although the 6 foot 4 brute - who earned another call-up to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad - may not be a long-term solution to the Red Devils' defensive woes, needs must this weekend, as Ten Hag and his men seek to stop the rot.