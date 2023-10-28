On the face of it, it has been a positive run for Manchester United either side of the international break, with Erik ten Hag's men having now won their last three games in all competitions to lift the mood at Old Trafford.

Despite the nature of the results, however, the performances have told an altogether different story in recent weeks, with the Red Devils scraping past Brentford a few weeks ago following a thrilling Scott McTominay double at the death, before requiring a moment of magic from Diogo Dalot to see off relegation strugglers, Sheffield United.

As for the midweek meeting with Copenhagen in the Champions League, it was a largely tepid and uninspiring affair for much of the proceedings prior to Harry Maguire's winner in the closing stages, with the hosts having also been reliant on a decisive penalty save from Andre Onana in the game's final act to clinch a pivotal three points.

While such late drama has helped to keep the fanbase captivated and on side of late, Ten Hag will be aware that a far more rounded display will be needed from his side ahead of tomorrow's eagerly-anticipated Manchester Derby, with anything other than a complete performance likely to make it a tough afternoon against the champions.

Man United's injury concerns ahead of the Manchester Derby

Not that there can be many excuses for such an expensively assembled squad, yet it is fair to say that the Premier League giants have been hampered by a spate of injuries this season, with the backline, in particular, having been rather decimated.

Recent months have seen Ten Hag unable to call upon the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the former Ajax boss noting on Tuesday night that the lack of a settled backline has been an issue of late.

There will also be concerns over the fitness of Sergio Reguilon after the Spaniard - who had been out with injury himself - was forced off against the Danish side earlier this week, with the lack of a recognised left-back set to be another potential headache on Sunday.

One possible bonus could be the return of experienced midfielder, Casemiro, with the Brazil international having missed the last two games due to injury and suspension, respectively, although is expected to be in line to feature this time around.

There will also be decisions to make in the forward line with United having yet again been reliant on a goal from a defender to bail them out of trouble in midweek, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund having scored just one league goal between them this season.

In the case of Rashford, another goalless evening against Copenhagen may put his starting berth under threat, although the Englishman does boast a strong record against tomorrow's opponents - as does partner-in-crime, Anthony Martial - with vengeance needed following the FA Cup final defeat back in June.

The stats that show why Rashford should start against Man City

With Alejandro Garnacho chomping at the bit to start on the left flank, that man Rashford could find himself ousted from the side sooner rather than later, with last season's haul of 30 goals in all competitions now looking like a distant memory.

Man United Starting XI - FA Cup Final 2023 Position Player GK David De Gea RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka CB Raphael Varane CB Victor Lindelof LB Luke Shaw CDM Casemiro CM Fred CM Christian Eriksen RW Bruno Fernandes ST Marcus Rashford LW Jadon Sancho

That being said, however, when in the right groove the 25-year-old remains arguably Ten Hag's biggest outlet - as his form in 2022/23 indicated - with the academy graduate also boasting the benefit of having regularly torn apart Manchester City over the last eight years or so.

Ever since scoring against the Etihad outfit on his derby debut in 2016 - breezing past a helpless Martin Demichelis before slotting under compatriot Joe Hart - the fleet-footed forward has regularly relished the match-up with United's local rivals, having now scored five goals in 18 appearances against the Champions League holders.

That historical impact in this fixture may be worth tapping into, with the same also true of Martial, despite the fact that the Frenchman has lost his place to the aforementioned Hojlund this season, with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

There may be those questioning the wisdom of unleashing the former Monaco man for a game of such huge magnitude, but with his fellow striker still waiting for a first Premier League goal in United colours, Ten Hag may be willing to take a gamble on the 27-year-old.

Having previously stated last term that the Red Devils play their "best football" with Martial leading the line, the Dutchman certainly has a high opinion of the mercurial talent, hence why he could be tasked with terrorising City yet again.

Anthony Martial's goalscoring record against Man City

Even if not given the nod from the start, the £250k-per-week enigma would certainly be able to impact proceedings off the bench if called upon, particularly when considering he has scored five goals against Pep Guardiola's men - all of which have come in the league.

While his first effort in the fixture came from the penalty spot in a dismal 3-1 defeat away at the Etihad in November 2018 under Jose Mourinho, Martial truly hit stride the following season during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full campaign in charge, scoring both home and away against City.

In the first meeting that season at the Etihad, a blistering front three of Rashford, Daniel James and Martial brutally exposed the hosts on the counter, with the latter man extending United's lead in the first half with a clinical, left-footed finish from just inside the area.

In the return encounter in March 2020 - the final home game for the Red Devils in front of a packed Old Trafford, prior to the first Covid-19 lockdown - the long-serving marksman set the home side on their way to victory after rounding off a well-worked free-kick routine, prior to McTominay's late clincher at the death.

As for more recent encounters, Marrtial did score twice off the bench in the harrowing 6-3 defeat just over a year ago to help make the scoreline appear somewhat more respectable, with another perhaps more important cameo likely to be required tomorrow.

While his contract may be running down following an injury-hit last few years at the Theatre of Dreams, the polarising striker - once dubbed a "Ferrari" by Champions League winner, Owen Hargreaves - could still have some magic up his sleeve.