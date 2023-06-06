Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has held discussions with Chelsea ace Mason Mount over the role he would play in his side at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

According to Football Insider, Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a proposed move from Old Trafford; however, the Red Devils and Chelsea are yet to agree a fee for his prospective transfer.

The report adds that Champions League football is said to be a big motivation behind Mount being keen on a move to Manchester United. At the same time, he will be set to net £200,000 per week at the club, a significant upgrade on his current £80,000 per week wages at Stamford Bridge.

As per Sky Sports via TEAMtalk, Mount refused to rule out a move to Manchester United in the off-season when asked about his future at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix last week, stating when quizzed: “Haha. I’m just here to enjoy this race today. Amazing day. Can’t wait to watch it.”

BBC Sport understand that Mount's 'ability to operate in advanced positions' has made him an attractive proposition for Manchester United alongside their desire to bring in a new forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones says that Manchester United and Chelsea are still apart in the process of agreeing on an acceptable fee for Mount to move to Old Trafford.

Jones said: "Ultimately, Mason Mount wants to be playing football and wants to know his part at the club. He wants to be at a club heading somewhere good, and Manchester United is a place where that can happen.

"He has been told about Ten Hag's vision and seen how far they've come over the course of the year. He believes that he is going to be an important part of that side if they can agree on a transfer.

"Obviously, at the moment, they are a little way apart in terms of what the two clubs value him at, so there's still a little way to go."

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Manchester United?

Mount is a versatile presence that offers a lot of attributes to work with for any elite-level manager and would be a handy addition to a talented Manchester United outfit.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old featured 35 times in all competitions for Chelsea in total and registered three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef note that Mount was able to be a regular provider of opportunities for his Blues' teammates despite the club enduring an inconsistent campaign on the field, as he successfully carried out 83 shot-creating actions.

As per WhoScored, the England international also completed around 1.4 key passes per game in the Premier League, demonstrating his ingenuity in the final third.

Manchester United could do with some extra flair heading into next season and Mount could certainly bring some fresh ideas to the table if the Red Devils can bring him to Old Trafford.