Manchester United are believed to have been given the chance to sign Christian Pulisic from rivals Chelsea this summer, with the United States international facing an uncertain future in west London.

What's the latest on Pulisic to Man United?

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are among a host of clubs who have seemingly been 'approached' about the prospect of signing the 24-year-old ahead of next season, having been notified as to what the winger's salary demands and asking price would be.

The report suggests that the former Borussia Dortmund ace - who was joined the Blues on a £58m deal back in 2019 - could be up for grabs for as little as £20m, with just 12 months left to run on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge.

While the piece does add that it is Serie A giants, Juventus who are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign the 58-cap dynamo, United have evidently held a long-standing interest in the player, having reportedly been contemplating a loan swoop last summer.

Should Man United sign Pulisic?

It is hard to deny that it has been a truly dismal season for Pulisic, with the £173k-per-week asset having scored just once and provided only two assists in 30 games in all competitions, albeit while making just ten starts in that time.

That being said, the Hershey-born magician did showcase his talents on a global stage at the World Cup last year, with the fleet-footed "leader" - as hailed by former USA boss, Jurgen Klinsmann - having provided three goal involvements in just four outings in Qatar.

That impact saw the wide man hailed as a "massive talent" by United legend, Gary Neville (ITV, 25/11/2022, 18:36), while another Old Trafford icon - Paul Scholes - has previously suggested that the American "looks the closest thing to Eden Hazard".

That glowing praise is an indication of the real diamond that Erik ten Hag could have on his hands if a deal is to be secured this summer, with such an addition potentially set to prove the final nail in the coffin for current Red Devils dud, Jadon Sancho.

While the Englishman has provided two goal involvements in his last two outings, it has largely been a tale of frustration since his £73m switch from Dortmund, with the 23-year-old bagging just 12 goals and six assists in 78 games across all fronts to date.

That lack of consistency has led to suggestions from treble winner Dwight Yorke that the London-born trickster is now on "borrowed time", with further reports claiming that the forward could be shown the door ahead of next term.

As such, turning to Pulisic - who has the benefit of having won the Champions League in 2021 - could allow Sancho to find pastures new, with the Chelsea man having racked up 47 goals and assists in 145 games for his current side.

One notable benefit that Pulisic would offer is his superior work ethic having averaged 1.25 tackles and 0.58 interceptions per 90 across the last 365 days, while the United man has averaged just 0.99 and 0.41 for those same two metrics, respectively.

That ability to put in the hard yards defensively on the flanks will likely be appealing to Ten Hag, hence the prospect of the Blues ace replacing Sancho in the squad next season.