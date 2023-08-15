Highlights

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is looking at one 'key midfield target' in particular to help strengthen his engine room at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest news at Manchester United?

The Red Devils have made four additions so far in the form of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Jonny Evans on a short-term deal; however, it remains to be seen if he will see the campaign out at Old Trafford, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season on Monday night at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and won 1-0 courtesy of a header from Raphael Varane, though they struggled to fashion chances against the Old Gold, who created the vast majority of opportunities present in the fixture, as per BBC Sport.

Ten Hag praised his side's ability to dig in and grind out three points on the opening day, stating in his post-match press conference: "They were more aggressive, as we were, but then still, we have to find a way to win the game. That is what we did and then you see the spirit of the team and the willingness to win. And we're happy. I was really pleased with the win, of course, and it was a fight."

In terms of recruitment, Manchester United are hot on the tail of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who could cost a minimum of £26 million, as per The Daily Mail.

One other name that Manchester United have been heavily linked with over recent times is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an idea of when Ten Hag could move for the Morocco international, stating on the Debrief podcast: “After they clarify the situation of Van de Beek, they will enter into concrete talks for Sofyan Amrabat. "

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Sheth thinks that Amrabat, who has been hailed as "phenomenal", is definitely a 'key midfield target' for Ten Hag between now and the close of the window.

Sheth said: "It looks like Amrabat is ten Hag's key midfield target. United are really interested in him. They like him a lot. Erik ten Hag really likes him, more importantly.

"He has played under Erik ten Hag before, when ten Hag was the manager at Utrecht and Amrabat was a player there.

"Everyone knows his qualities because he showed them on the world stage for Morocco in that fantastic run at the World Cup at the back end of last year.

"There's definitely interest there and Fiorentina are aware of the interest. I think United are in that position where they are ready to make a move for Amrabat, but they just want to streamline their squad and maybe recoup some money first of all."

Who else are Manchester United keen on and who could leave?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are said to have approached Everton regarding midfield talent Amadou Onana, though the Toffees are reluctant to sell one of their prize assets.

Manchester United would need to pay a fee of at least £50 million to land the Belgium international, which has been benchmarked against the fees that other high-profile midfielders have moved for this window.

Anthony Martial could be set to walk through the exit door and West Ham United are keen to offer the Frenchman a new challenge at the London Stadium, as per talkSPORT.

The Hammers are also keen on bringing in Harry Maguire this summer; nevertheless, have started to turn their focus toward alternatives as doubts have creeped in regarding the proposed deal despite a £30 million fee being agreed between both clubs, as per Telegraph Sport.