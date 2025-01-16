It’s no secret that Manchester United have been crying out for a new centre forward in recent weeks, with neither of the decent options at Old Trafford doing this business in the final third.

Joshua Zirkzee arrived this summer with expectations of bolstering the forward line, handing the fans a reason to be excited after netting on his debut against Fulham.

However, the Dutchman has since only scored twice in his next 19 games in the Premier League, subsequently having to resort to a place on the substitutes bench.

As for Rasmus Hojlund, he’s been the number one option at the top end of the pitch, starting each of the last four outings, but failing to score in any of those outings.

Like Zirkzee, he’s been disappointing throughout 2024/25, which could lead to other options being explored.

Man Utd set to bid for £25m talent

According to Italian outlet Internews08, Man United are serious about signing Inter Milan forward Francesco Pio Esposito and INEOS are ready to make an offer for the player.

The 19-year-old is currently spending the campaign on loan at Serie B side Spezia, starring with the increased game time, scoring nine times in his first 18 appearances for the club.

The report claims that Milan won’t consider any offers under €30m (£25m) for the youngster, with the Red Devils potentially having to settle for a move for Esposito in the summer instead of January.

It also states that they have no intention of allowing him to depart the San Siro, but the prospect of leading United’s frontline could be an opportunity that may be hard to turn down.

Such a move could allow boss Ruben Amorim to land a potential superstar who could end the career of one player at Old Trafford, potentially seeing him follow in the footsteps of another star.

Why Esposito would be a good fit for Man United

Any move for Esposito could push Zirkzee further down the pecking order, which may lead to an exit for the Netherlands international to allow him to gain valuable game time elsewhere.

It’s a shame that a move hasn’t worked out for either party, but unfortunately, it’s evident that he’s not at the level required for Amorim and his 3-4-2-1 system.

However, any deal for the Italian youngster could be an exciting prospect for the fanbase, signing a talent who’s already demonstrated his qualities whilst having a lot of potential to improve in the future.

Esposito has completed 2.7 progressive passes per 90 in Serie B this season, along with 7.1 touches in the opposition box - leading to talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as a “big talent”.

Francesco Pio Esposito's stats for Spezia (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 19 Goals scored 9 Progressive passes 2.7 Touches in opposition box 7.1 Aerials won 5.7 Aerial success rate 53% Shots taken 3.4 Shot-creating actions 3.1 Stats via FBref

He’s also won 5.7 aerials per 90, whilst also managing 3.4 shots per game, highlighting his quality in attacking areas, with Kulig previously claiming that he’s a similar player to former United ace Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Such a comparison is a huge statement given the Swede’s phenomenal career at the top level, with United undoubtedly signing a player who has the skill set to thrive and follow in his footsteps.

However, the Italian does possess a huge 6 foot 2 frame which is similar to that of Zlatan, with his ability in the air and talent to create a moment of magic certainly something that could excite the supporters.

A move for a youngster would undoubtedly be a risk, especially with the £25m fee mooted, but it’s clear from his figures produced that he possesses a huge amount of quality that could be of use to Amorim.

Undoubtedly, many would desire him to move to England this month given the lack of form of the aforementioned attackers in the 2024/25 season - leading to their lowly league standing.

However, it’s a risk worth taking, potentially getting Esposito for a good price if they can manage to offload Zirkzee - with the former Bologna man in desperate need of a move to reignite his promising career.