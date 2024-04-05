Manchester United are in desperate need for reinforcements, and may return to an old hunting ground to land one this summer, it has emerged.

Red Devils ship sinks at Chelsea

Two goals from Cole Palmer in the 99th and 101st minute saw Manchester United throw away a 3-2 lead against Chelsea to lose 4-3 on Thursday night, in a game that often resembled a League One clash from a quality standpoint, rather than a Premier League game.

United boss Erik ten Hag then claimed that he felt his side were 'fantastic' and 'dominated the game', but they conceded 28 shots (10 on target) and threw away another three points just days after conceding in the 97th minute against Brentford.

It means that now no side in Europe's top five league has faced more shots in 2024 than the Red Devils' 225 (an average of 22.5 per game) and though there are certainly mitigating circumstances with two more defenders going off injured last night, it feels very much like Ten Hag's regime is nearing its end.

Manchester United in Premier League 2024 Games 10 Wins 5 Losses 3 Goals conceded 17 Goal difference +4 Shots conceded 225 League position in 2024 5th

They sit sixth in the Premier League as things stand, but understat claim that going by expected points they could in fact be as low as 13th, between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, and that they have been riding their luck to even be in a European football spot for next season.

But despite all the woe on the pitch, the arrival of new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has brought hope off it, and this summer is his first chance to make his mark on a sleeping giant.

United eye marquee deal for Real Madrid star

Now, 90min claim he is planning to do just that, with the INEOS chief weighing up a move for Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo.

Unlike Casemiro and Raphael Varane, Rodrygo would be making the move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Old Trafford in the prime of his career, with the Brazilian having scored 15 times already this season, with his latest two strikes earning high praise from Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"He played very well. He made the difference, [and] he was able to score very early. He has a very high quality in his plays, that's what he has to do. Now you can say he feels better on the left, but he's good everywhere. Let's not forget that he scored two goals playing down the right in a Champions League semifinal."

The impending arrivals of both Endrick and Kylian Mbappe to bolster the Real Madrid frontline has left plenty feeling that Rodrygo will be the man to miss out, and the Brazilian could see himself needing to leave the club to gain regular football once more.

As per reports in Spain [Via 90min], the Red Devils are "ready" to throw their hat in the ring for his services, and could offer up to 120m euros (£103m) to get the deal done and make the 23-year-old the crown jewel of their future project.

With plenty of work to do on the rest of the squad and a lack of Champions League football, a mega-money move looks unlikely in truth, with Liverpool and Arsenal both also thought to be keen on the Brazilian should he become available.