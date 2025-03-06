Manchester United are now ready to make a summer bid to sign a Real Madrid player who wants to leave, according to a recent report.

Man Utd eye defensive reinforcements

The Red Devils are looking to put their FA Cup elimination behind them as they travel to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Europa League. This represents United’s last chance of picking up silverware this season, and Ruben Amorim will be eager for his side to come away from Spain in a healthy position ahead of the second leg.

Apart from the Europa League, United have nothing else to play for, so it is no surprise to see plans being drawn up ahead of the summer transfer window. There are several areas that Amorim will be keen to address, with the defensive structure of his team appearing to be high up on the agenda. That is because, according to reports from Spain, United now want to sign Nayef Aguerd from West Ham United in the summer but face competition from Sociedad, who also want to sign him after a successful loan spell there.