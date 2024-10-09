Manchester United are among the Premier League teams tracking a rising League One star, according to a recent report. It hasn’t been a good start to the new season for the Red Devils, so much so that talk about Erik ten Hag’s future has gathered pace in this international break. The Dutchman has only won three of his 10 games in charge this season, a return that has many wondering how long he will be in charge for.

As of now, Ten Hag remains the United manager, but that hasn’t stopped talk about who could be his replacement in the long term. Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked with the role before, and once again the German is being touted as a replacement, as United are reportedly lining up a move for Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy taking over from Ten Hag is also a possibility, and according to a new report, Van Nistelrooy would be interested in replacing Ten Hag should he be offered the chance. He is considered a “safe pair of hands” by the club chiefs and has impressed since returning to the club.

Away from Ten Hag, Man United have suffered a couple of injury blows in as many days, as Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have all dropped out of international duty after picking up injuries over the weekend. Harry Maguire also confirmed he will be out for a few “weeks” after being replaced in the game against Aston Villa.

Man Utd tracking League One ace as added competition for Onana

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are keeping an eye on Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options. As well as the Red Devils being interested, Arsenal are also tracking the player, having nearly gone for him in the summer as they hunted a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, only to turn to the more experienced and cheaper Neto instead.

Tickle came through the academy at Wigan, making his senior debut for the club in the 2021/22 campaign, but he didn’t establish himself as their number one until last season. Despite Wigan’s inconsistencies on the pitch, Tickle really impressed between the sticks, and that has continued this season as he’s kept seven clean sheets in the league already.

The report states that United's recruitment team have made regular checks on the 22-year-old as they look to bring in a young goalkeeper who can provide cover and competition to Andre Onana. Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir are already on the books at Old Trafford, but it appears the club are looking at a long-term replacement for Heaton, who could retire at the end of this season, while Bayindir has struggled for regular game time and could look to leave the club in the near future.

Sam Tickle's Wigan Athletic stats Apps 65 Goals conceded 68 Clean sheets 26

Tickle is an appealing prospect to both United and Arsenal, as he is only 22 and has so much potential to become an even better goalkeeper; furthermore, his addition would improve either club's home-grown quota.

The Latics are said to be aware of the interest in Tickle, and they are bracing themselves for offers in the upcoming January transfer window, as the goalkeeper holds an impressive clean sheet percentage of 70%, which is the best in League One so far this season.