Manchester United target Neymar is seemingly keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer, with prospective new owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani open to a deal.

What's the transfer gossip on Neymar to Manchester United?

Foot Mercato shared an update on United's interest in signing Neymar this summer in the last 48 hours, saying the Red Devils have the advantage when it comes to the attacker. The Brazilian appears to be on his way out of PSG with the Ligue 1 outfit open to getting his incredible €3.6m-a-month (£3m-a-month) salary off the books.

Most recently, the PSG hierarchy has been irritated by Neymar after he missed the final game of the season due to injury before appearing in Monaco to watch the Grand Prix. The Brazilian's trip was seen as a "provocation" and "seals his fate a little more."

Foot Mercato note that PSG tried to sell Neymar last summer and are looking to sell him again this year, with Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea named with an interest.

United, as mentioned, are said to hold the advantage, with the player, who has contacts with the Qatar brand, seduced over a move to Old Trafford and can only see himself playing in Manchester or staying with PSG.

The 31-year-old reportedly wants to continue playing in Europe for the time being after an offer of around €400m (£343m) from a Saudi Pro League side was rejected by the forward.

Is a Man Utd move to sign Neymar wise?

Labelled as "one of the best players on the planet" in the media, Neymar has already won plenty in the club game, nine major honours with PSG in fact, and a move to Manchester United could be an opportunity to grow his personal brand even more.

The Premier League appears to be a popular attraction for the top stars, although it's unclear whether or not Neymar's body is strong enough to cope with the demands of England's top flight. According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian missed 15 games after undergoing ankle surgery on a nasty injury sustained against Lille in February.

Potential new owner Jassim is said to be keen on signing Neymar should he complete a takeover at Man United. If he was able to remain fit, Neymar is the type of player that could restore Erik ten Hag's side back to the top with 293 goals and 188 assists in his club career, and by the looks of it, a move may well be one to keep an eye on.