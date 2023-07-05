Manchester United target Andre Onana is 'very open' to a switch to Old Trafford from Inter Milan and progress on a potential transfer could be made 'this week', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Andre Onana and Man United?

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United have made a bid worth €45 million (£38.5 million) to try and land Onana's signature this summer while talks over a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund are continuing.

The report states that there is a gap in valuation between the two clubs; however, optimism exists that a compromise can be agreed upon between Inter Milan and Manchester United.

As per 90min, Inter Milan are holding out for around €60 million (£51 million) before considering selling the £63k-a-week ace, though Manchester United are willing to pay a maximum of €50 million (£43 million) for the 27-year-old stopper and believe that they have a strong hand in discussions.

Other names have also emerged on Manchester United's goalkeeper target list, including Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow, who could be available for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Brighton & Hove Albion stopper Robert Sanchez has emerged as a cheaper alternative if Manchester United fail in their endeavours to bring in Onana and would cost around £30 million to bring to Old Trafford, as per The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones expects progress on Onana's proposed move to Manchester United imminently.

Jones stated: "The fallout from the weekend is that United do intend to stay on the trail of Onana but they have been cautious not to rush into their offer for him. One key thing in this transfer interest is that they have been assured that Onana is very open to joining them - he’s not forcing his way out of Inter but he would love to be United’s next number one if he does leave.

"That’s promising for United. Links with him to Saudi Arabia do not help their cause as they have no intention of being used as an auctioning tool and they will not get dragged into a price war.

"But I expect progress this week, one way or the other, as De Gea needs some clarifications too."

Would Andre Onana be a good signing for Manchester United?

Onana is a reliable shot-stopper and very comfortable with the ball at his feet, fitting Erik Ten Hag's possession-based tactical framework nicely.

Last term, the Cameroon international amassed 41 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan, keeping 19 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Onana recorded save percentages of 73.5% and 80.7% in Serie A and the Champions League, respectively, demonstrating his capacity to come up with important contributions in key moments for his current employers.

Of course, Manchester United face a stand-off with David De Gea at present, who was set to agree an extension at the club before a U-turn occurred, leaving him as a free agent and unlikely to return to the club if a move for Onana is completed, as per talkSPORT.

Having a clean break may be best for both parties and, in turn, enable Ten Hag to rely on a man that is more in tune with his ideals between the sticks in the form of Onana, who would be a statement signing for Manchester United ahead of 2023/24 commencing.