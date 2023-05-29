Manchester United are now targeting Juventus keeper and former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny this summer, according to reports.

Could Wojciech Szczesny leave Juventus for the Premier League?

That is from Calciomercato, who have reported in the last 48 hours that Szczesny is the subject of interest from the Premier League as United register their interest with the Serie A outfit.

The 33-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and earns €7m per season (£6m/season). For this reason, Juve are reportedly satisfied to let the goalkeeper leave to eliminate his wages (£115k/week) from their wage bill.

Should a suitable offer be received, it will apparently be considered. Manchester United have "have registered some movement" behind the scenes as they jostle for the 6 ft 4 star's signature.

Former coach Guido Nanni told Tutto Juve that although the goalkeeper is "world class", he should extend his terms with the Italian outfit.

He said: “He is a world-class goalkeeper, he has already worn the jerseys of top European clubs and can safely continue on this road. He would be up to Barcelona, Real, Atletico or even Bayern. “I advise him to renew, why shouldn’t I do that? Especially if Juventus were to rebuild a very important team.”

Why do Manchester United want to sign Wojciech Szczesny?

David De Gea has come in for a lot of criticism this season despite winning the Golden Glove. The Spaniard was blasted by the merciless Roy Keane, who thinks Erik ten Hag's praise for the award is "ridiculous."

Keane told Sky Sports: "They’re all patting De Gea on the back there… I’d move him on quickly. He wouldn’t be for me, he’s not going to get Manchester United back winning trophies, absolutely not.

"The idea that the players are patting him on the back is ridiculous, that’s his job."

Szczesny has been identified as an alternative option to De Gea after his strong showing this season in Serie A. He has Premier League experience from his time with Arsenal and if ten Hag pushes for him, he would make a fine alternative to De Gea.

Man United conceded 43 Premier League goals this season. Defence is an area that needs to improve hugely next season if the Red Devils are going to challenge Arsenal and Man City for the title.