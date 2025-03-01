Manchester United have endured mixed fortunes this campaign in a tumultous season, but patience is needed from supporters to help Ruben Amorim get his project off the ground at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's summer transfer plans hang in the balance

Despite their status as one of the world's global giants, Manchester United's financial capabilities are currently restricted under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and some of his decisions since arriving at the club haven't proved particularly popular among the fans.

Swinging cuts, redundancies and scaled back charity funding for ex-players are measures that have been taken to try and bolster the profitability of the Red Devils. Still, there is no guarantee that the summer will see Ruben Amorim be given the opportunity to enact a full scale rebuild at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, the Manchester United boss is confident his side will be stronger next season, as he said ahead of their FA Cup clash at home to Fulham on Sunday: "We need to make some deals to make some deals. We know the situation. We are changing a lot of things in our squad and the academy. We are working on a lot of things. We are preparing for next season, for sure."

INEOS will have their eggs in the basket that their side can secure a backdoor route to European qualification via their involvement in the Europa League and FA Cup. However, if they were to be eliminated from both competitions, the financial shortfall could limit summer spending even with Amorim's vow to sell still fresh in the memory.

Europa League earnings by round Round of 16 £1.47 million Quarter-finals £2.11 million Semi-finals £3.54 million Final (runners-up) £5.90 million Winner £10.95 million (collective total £23.97 million) FA Cup earnings by round Third round £115,000 Fourth round £120,000 Fifth round £225,000 Quarter-final £450,000 Semi-final £1 million Final (winner of competition) £2 million (collective total £3.91 million)

Even with that reality in mind, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can cobble together significant funds to attack the market. According to recent reports, they may be prepared to do just that to secure one of Europe's finest assets.

Manchester United readying statement move for Florian Wirtz

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United have Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz high on their priority list this summer as the Red Devils look to fend off stiff competition for his signature.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt for the Germany international, who has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances this term. He is said to be valued at roughly £122 million, a fee all of the listed suitors are "willing" to shell out, such are his talents.