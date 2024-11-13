Manchester United are ready to act fast and sign a “super” long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, according to a new report.

Plans will be starting to get underway at Old Trafford now that Ruben Amorim has arrived and begun his role as the club’s new head coach. The Portuguese is going to be looking to put his stamp on many aspects of the club, and the hierarchy will be keen to help him as best as they can in the transfer market.

Related INEOS exploring deal to bring £16m former Man Utd player back under Amorim Amorim will want to address the left-back situation at United and they're now eyeing a former academy graduate.

Man Utd shopping for new defenders

There could be several players at United facing an uncertain future, especially if Amorim decides to go down the route of playing 3-4-3, a formation that will see key attacking players miss out. Amorim will need time to get to know his new crop of players, but the Portuguese may already have his eye on a few individuals who he thinks will improve the team in different areas of the pitch.

The Red Devils have struggled at left-back for the last 18 months, as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both been sidelined with injuries. That has resulted in Diogo Dalot being mainly used in that position, and that is something Amorim will likely want to change. Therefore, United are exploring a deal to re-sign Alvaro Carreras, who they allowed to leave to join Benfica in the summer.

The Premier League side have a £16 million buy-back option in his contract, and with the likes of Liverpool circling, United could be looking to trigger that option as they try to improve in that area of the pitch. However, Carreras is not the only option the Red Devils are considering, as they also have their eye on a Premier League left-back.

Man Utd ready to act fast to sign Premier League duo

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in 2025. The 21-year-old full-back has been with the Cherries since July 2023, when he joined from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, and he has been an excellent addition.

Kerkez, who has been dubbed “superb” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, played 33 times for Bournemouth in all competitions last season, registering one assist along the way. However, this season he has already done much better, as he’s got two assists to his name just a third of the way into the campaign.

The report states that while United continue to monitor Branthwaite at Everton, they are also keeping a close eye on Kerkez and are ready “to act fast” to approach both clubs, who are braced for United to come calling.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth stats Apps 44 Goals 0 Assists 3

Kerkez, who currently earns £30,000 a week at Bournemouth, would no doubt be a long-term replacement for Shaw, who has struggled with injuries for the last 12 months. The Englishman is now nearing a return, but Amorim may want a more reliable left-back to be a part of his team going forward, while Malacia made a return to action in the under-21s on Tuesday night, but it remains unclear if he has a future at the club.