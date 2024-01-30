At the beginning of the January transfer window, Erik ten Hag and Manchester United hoped to sign a "ready-made" striker to slot straight into their squad, but as we ticked towards the deadline, the Red Devils hadn't found a suitable option. They have had to be wary of how much they spend in order to ensure compliance with Premier League rules.

However, over the weekend, a player effectively landed on their doorstep as the entourage of Martin Braithwaite got in contact. United, along with Chelsea, West Ham, Fulham and Wolves, were offered the chance to make a "last-ditch" move for the Espanyol forward, who has a £5m release clause in his contract. At the time, it was said that some of those sides were "mulling a move" for the veteran forward, and now there's been a significant update.

United now progressing in Braithwaite talks

According to Spanish outlet Marca, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are now advancing on a surprise move for Braithwaite before the deadline. Along with rivals Chelsea, they have opened talks over the signing, and they want to get it done for less than his £5m clause.

As it stands, Braithwaite has been told he can leave on a free transfer in the summer if Espanyol are promoted back to La Liga, even though his contract runs until the summer of 2025. The Barcelona-based club currently sit sixth in the table, which means they're set for the play-offs.

If they fail to go up, then there's an agreement that the Dane can depart for €600k, which works out as just over £510k. Braithwaite, who hopes to be an "important player" for his country at the Euros, wanted to leave last summer but Espanyol convinced him to stay put for another 12 months. Depending on the outcome of their season, though, they could lose him for nothing if they don't sell him in the next few days.

Braithwaite move would be one of window's biggest surprises

While Braithwaite is currently the top scorer in the Segunda Division with 12 goals, it would certainly be a shock to see him move straight from second-tier football to a key squad role at Old Trafford. He's actually best known in England for his time in the Championship with Middlesbrough, where he scored eight goals in 36 games, so many United supporters may be instinctively underwhelmed by his prospective arrival.

Martin Braithwaite clubs Appearances Goals Toulouse 149 40 Esbjerg fB 97 19 Barcelona 58 10 Espanyol 57 22 Leganes 48 13 Middlesbrough 40 9 Bordeaux 14 4

To give you an insight into the level of most of his clubs, he's only made six appearances in European competition during his career, and all of those came in the group stages of the 2020/21 Champions League with Barcelona.

It's worth noting too that he only ended up at the Nou Camp as an emergency out-of-window signing after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months through injury. He wasn't a planned addition, and that would seemingly be the case at United too, with Ten Hag's side instead tempted by the offer of a late, cut-price deal.