Manchester United aren't exactly famous for getting things right in the transfer market these days, with the Red Devils welcoming some signings to forget over the years. And whilst the potential arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the structure he will bring to the club could help finally push the Manchester club into modern football, towards suitable signing, he will first have the job of clearing any deadwood out of Old Trafford for Erik ten Hag.

When the January transfer window swings open, if Ratcliffe has sealed his deal to land 25% of Manchester United by then, his focus may well need to be on sales rather than incomings. Among those departures looks likely to be one particular midfielder who only signed for the club in the summer of 2022.

Man Utd transfer news

If Manchester United want to turn their season around, then January must be a busy month of both departures and key incomings. As things stand, the Red Devils sit six points adrift of the Premier League's top four, having recently been embarrassed 3-0 at Old Trafford by Bournemouth. With Liverpool and a trip to Anfield waiting too, things are unlikely to get better any time soon. Perhaps summing things up amid their poor form is the recent news that one star player could be set to leave next month.

According to Sports Zone, via The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Casemiro, whose agent is actually already working on an agreement to seal a January move. The Brazilian has also reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, as well as an unnamed Serie A club.

Casemiro has struggled with injuries and form throughout the current campaign and could now leave Old Trafford just over a year since his big-money arrival from Real Madrid. When the winter window opens, it will certainly be interesting to see if the serial winner faces any resistance over a potential exit.

Stats show Casemiro has struggled this season

Like most of his Manchester United teammates, Casemiro's form has dropped significantly this season. The Brazilian has been part of a side who have gone from winning the Carabao Cup and finishing inside the top four to a side convincingly falling to defeat against the likes of bottom-half Bournemouth. It once looked as though things were only just getting started for Ten Hag and Casemiro at United. Now, it looks like it could be the beginning of the end for both men. Here's how Casemiro's current stats compare to last season:

Casemiro Tackles Won Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Dispossessed Per 90 2023/24 Season 1.67 0.69 2.22 1.25 2022/23 Season 1.94 1.43 2.74 0.59

It's no surprise that the Brazilian was at the centre of praise upon his arrival from Real Madrid, including from Ten Hag, who told ITV, via Sky Sports: "We know he's a great player. In that midfield in Madrid, with Kroos and Modric, it was great. We see offensively he has a part [to play]. What I like is dynamic football with variations, with many position switches. We have to [make] the opponent think so we can take benefit of it."