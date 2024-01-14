Manchester United will trim their squad this month and could be about to let one gem leave Old Trafford, following on from already being in the final stages of losing another talented youngster this window, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

In terms of players coming through the door at Old Trafford, there really isn't that much to discuss as Manchester United are yet to finalise any signings this month. Outgoings have been the main focus so far at the Premier League giants and it is likely that Erik ten Hag will be keen to reduce his squad size further over the next few weeks.

Speaking at an official Fans Forum last month, Red Devils' football director John Murtough hinted that several fringe players would leave to receive regular game time elsewhere, as he stated: "There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like."

Eintracht Frankfurt moved swiftly to sign Donny van de Beek on by the time January rolled around and his teammate Jadon Sancho has already departed to join Borussia Dortmund on a similar deal, notching an assist in his first appearance against Darmstadt.

Now, Romano has let it be known that Manchester United could now be set to let a prodigious talent walk through the exit door as Ten Hag's squad cull continues.

According to transfer guru Romano, Manchester United's young winger Mateo Mejia is set to join Sevilla on a free transfer and official documentation of the deal will be processed next week. Taking to social media platform X, the Italian journalist has indicated that the Red Devils will insert a 25% release clause into his agreement.

Of course, Alvaro Fernandez is also nearing a loan move to Benfica, which will include an obligation to buy, a sell-on clause and an option to purchase him again from the Portuguese giants at some point in the future.

Zaragoza-born Mejia has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United's development side this campaign, registering three goals and five assists (Mejia statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite the Red Devils' plight in the Premier League this campaign, Ten Hag doesn't seem too keen to introduce an influx of young stars and Mejia will now try to kickstart his senior career in Andalusia.