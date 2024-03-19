Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is personally pushing to complete the signing of a "fantastic" Manchester United player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update from a source in Madrid.

This summer has the potential to be one of the most exciting at Old Trafford in a number of years, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having the first chance to make an impact in the transfer market.

United's new part-owner will want to back the club financially, bringing in top-quality options who can take Erik ten Hag's team up a huge level, and plenty of exciting names have been linked with moves in recent weeks.

For example, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been backed to head to the Red Devils at the end of the season, with United believed to be ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign the "world-class" Nigerian.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has also been linked with a switch, having enjoyed an excellent season with the Serie A giants, following a disappointing loan spell at Leeds United last year. The 25-year-old has seven assists in the league in 2023/24 to date, with no United player registering more in the Premier League this term.

Florentino Perez wants "fantastic" Man Utd ace

According to Real Madrid Exclusivo [via The Hard Tackle], Real Madrid president Perez wants to sign Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

It is believed that he wants to take advantage of being in England to talk to the 19-year-old about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu when Madrid take on Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

Losing Garnacho at this stage of his career is something that United fans will dread, considering how massive his long-term potential is as a player. Still only 19, he has already grown into such an influential figure, scoring five goals and bagging three assists in the league this season, as well as also netting once apiece in the Champions League and EFL Cup.

United's Head of Academy, Nick Cox, has called him "fantastic" in the past, while Lisandro Martinez has heaped praise on his teammate: "He has to keep learning, at his age he’s in a team that isn’t easy [to get into]. I tell him he has to take advantage of the moment, listen, ask for advice, do extra training. He has no ceiling. He will give Manchester United and the national team a lot."

Man Utd's top scorers this season Appearances Goals Rasmus Hojlund 31 13 Scott McTominay 34 9 Bruno Fernandes 38 8 Marcus Rashford 35 8 Alejandro Garnacho 38 7 Casemiro 21 5

The hope is that Garnacho feels perfectly settled at Old Trafford for now, seeing that something special could be brewing with Ratcliffe's influence growing, rather than going to Madrid and potentially struggling more for playing time.

It could be that their strongest attacking unit is made up of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo next season, so the United man has more chance of being a regular starter at his current club, growing into a truly elite player as he matures with age.