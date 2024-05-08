Manchester United could be on the hunt for a new no.1 this summer just 12 months after signing Andre Onana for £50m, it has been reported.

Onana struggling at United

Andre Onana's time at Manchester United has, by his own admission, been poor. The Cameroonian goalkeeper's arrival was heralded as a major upgrade on David de Gea, and while that has proved the case with the ball at his feet, question marks remain about his actual ability to keep the ball out of the net.

"It was a difficult time for me", the goalkeeper explained, "It took me six months or seven months not to play good just to feel good."

But the four goals that flew past him at Selhurst Park meant that he has now conceded 81 times in all competitions this season, which is a Manchester United record since the Premier League era began, and one that neither the squad nor Erik ten Hag can be proud of.

He also made a flurry of mistakes in the Champions League, which ultimately saw his side finish bottom of their group and exit the competition at the first hurdle.

Onana's Premier League season Appearances 35 Goals conceded 55 Save % 74.6% Shots faced per 90 17.46 Clean sheets 8

With three games left of the season, and Premier League title-hopefuls Arsenal up next, it is conceivable that Manchester United miss out on European football altogether for next season, while the best case scenario appears to be a spot in the Europa League.

But with the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, big changes seem set to happen this summer, and one of them could well be between the posts. It had previously been mooted that Manchester United were once again keeping tabs on long-term target Diogo Costa, but now a new name has entered the fray.

A new no.1 on the way?

Now, reports in Spain have linked Manchester United with a move for a new no.1, in the shape of Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro. The Spaniard has enjoyed another fruitful season in Sociedad, keeping 13 clean sheets and helping his side to a Europa Conference League spot as things stand, though they will need to hold off in-form Real Betis in the final games of the season to ensure that they keep it.

And his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Marca claiming that the Red Devils are interested in the 29-year-old and could line up a move for him should they decide to move on from Onana.

The shot-stopper has a release clause set at a massive 70m euros (£60m), but no-one is expecting him to move for anything like that amount should a deal materialise, though it is unclear to what extent United chiefs will be able to haggle that down in negotiations.

With Ten Hag's days at the helm seemingly numbered, the players he has backed could face tough futures at Old Trafford too, with Ratcliffe and Co seemingly plotting immediate replacements for some his underperforming stars.