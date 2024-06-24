Following a disappointing 8th placed finish in the Premier League last season, Manchester United now look set to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad going into the next campaign.

Man Utd eye big moves this summer

With this summer window being the first under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there was always the assumption that the Red Devils would be set to open their chequebook and spend big.

One area that United appear desperate to improve on is in defence. The latest rumours have linked the Red Devils with a move for Lille star Leny Yoro, who also has interest from rivals Liverpool. This recent news follows the ongoing saga surrounding Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been the Red Devils' top target for some time.

Ratcliffe also seems desperate to bring a new number nine to Old Trafford this summer. Joshua Zirkzee appears to be at the top of United's shopping list with the club leading the race to exercise the Bologna talisman's £34million release clause.

With this in mind, the Red Devils are reportedly interested in bringing in another well regarded striker to the Theatre of Dreams during the transfer window.

Red Devils eye surprise swoop for Morata

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish media are suggesting that Man Utd are one of a number of sides interested in a deal for Atlético Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The outlet reports that the Red Devils are joined by AS Roma, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and lastly Fenerbahce in pursuit of the 31-year-old forward, hence the interest from the Turkish rumour mill.

It is said that Morata's agent is in talks with almost all of these clubs, including United, who appear to be in the market for a back-up striker to support Rasmus Hojlund going into next season. The Spaniard's current deal has a release clause of a little over £10million, a figure that the Red Devils should have no issue matching.

Whilst boasting a CV consisting of spells in Spain, Italy and England, Morata has often struggled for consistency in front of goal, particularly during his time with Chelsea back in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Alvaro Morata stats by club Games played Goals scored Assists Real Madrid 95 31 11 Juventus 185 59 39 Chelsea 72 24 6 Atlético Madrid 154 58 14

Despite his previous struggles, Morata has carved out a decent career for himself at current side Atlético Madrid. Since returning to the Spanish capital in 2022, the striker has become a fan favourite at the Metropolitano Stadium, scoring 15 and 21 league goals in each of his full seasons at the club.

Morata's recent displays have seen him star as Spain's first choice striker at Euro 2024, even captaining his nation during the early passages of the tournament.

It was his exploits last season that saw Morata earn praise from Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who made a bold claim about the striker to the press: "Alvaro Morata is on par with Erling Haaland. In terms of goals and his numbers, he can certainly be compared to him."

Whilst a comparison to the seemingly unstoppable Haaland may be a bit of a stretch, there is no doubt that Morata would be a great addition to the Red Devils' squad if they are determined to let Hojlund flourish as the number one option.