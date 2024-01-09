Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be aware his side need to improve their performances in order to climb the Premier League table and they have now initiated talks over a potential swap deal for a player he loves.

Manchester United ins and outs

Manchester United will be set for both incomings and outgoings this window as they plan accordingly for the remainder of the campaign and they look to already be down the line with some departures.

Jadon Sancho has been frozen out at Old Trafford for well-documented reasons and is now closing in on a return to Borussia Dortmund, with a move now looking to be edging closer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Tunisian midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war involving Everton and Sevilla and could move to either on a loan basis, which would see the Red Devils receive a "seven-figure" fee for his services.

On the flip side, Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting and preliminary talks have been held over potentially bringing the Cameroon international to Old Trafford, as per Football Insider. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has indicated that the veteran could be keen on a return to England as the Red Devils look to add variety in the final third.

Now, new information has emerged regarding a potential swap deal that could see Manchester United land a key target this window in exchange for a first-team regular who would head the other way.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United have initiated talks regarding Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who was also a summer target for Ten Hag before he elected to bring in Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. That was only due to the costs involved however, with Onana the boss' preferred option.

Amadou Onana's key statistics in 2023/24 - Premier League (Sofascore) Accurate passes per game 32.7 (85%) Accurate passes per game in own half 15.1 (89%) Tackles per game 2.6 Balls recovered per game 6.5 Shots per game 1.1 Average match rating 7.11/10

The report states that the Red Devils have enough money in the bank to make one significant signing, but Everton have a strong interest in Scott McTominay, and there is a feeling between both parties that a swap deal could potentially be struck, Financial Fair Play concerns permitting.

Labelled "superb" by Premier League reporter Richard Buxton, Onana has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, registering two goals and one assist in the process (Onana statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United will need to bolster their squad if they have designs on staying in the race for European football and Onana would be a statement addition at Old Trafford.