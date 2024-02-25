A Manchester United player currently earning £250,000 per week looks set to leave the club this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

Erik ten Hag's side suffered a hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday, in what was a major blow to their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

It was a reminder that United's improved recent form shouldn't hide the fact that plenty of new signings are needed this summer, with the club continuing to be linked with additions.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has been backed to move to Old Trafford at the end of the season, having previously shone in England with Coventry City.

A move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has also been mooted, in what could be one of the most exciting signings the club have made in years. It remains to be seen if he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu, but the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain could possibly affect his role in the club.

There will also be dead wood that United are keen to dispose of in the summer, however, and a big update has arrived regarding the future of a player who could fall into that bracket.

Anthony Martial to leave Man Utd

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have decided not to retain Anthony Martial's services beyond this summer, not seeing a future for him at the club, and he may have played his last match for them because of a current injury absence.

"Man United will allow Anthony Martial to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires and could already have played his last game for the club, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the board have decided to let the Frenchman depart for free having reportedly opted not to trigger a one-year extension on his deal.

"Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the Red Devils are eager to significantly reduce their hefty wage bill – a major influence on their decision regarding Martial."

Anthony Martial's Man Utd stats Total Appearances 317 Goals 90 Assists 55

This summer has to see Martial's time as a United player reach its conclusion, with the £250,000-a-week attacker an injury-prone figure who hasn't offered enough for some time now. This season, he has only started five games in the Premier League, and while the fitness issues aren't his fault, having a high-earning player around who is rarely available makes no sense.

At 28, Martial is also not getting any younger, and with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, it makes absolutely no sense to offer him an extension.

Instead, getting him off the wage bill will free up funds for new signings, and the hope is that United snap up a younger, more available player such as Gyokeres, who has scored 16 goals and chipped in with eight assists in the Primeira Liga this season.