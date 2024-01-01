Manchester United boardroom figures "really like" a "future icon" ahead of a potential move for him this month, according to a key update from journalist Dean Jones.

Man Utd January transfer rumours

The Red Devils' woes have been evident throughout this season, with an incredible nine defeats coming their way in their first 20 Premier League games, and 14 losses in all competitions. It has highlighted the importance of the club conducting some business in the January transfer window, with a lack of quality on show throughout the squad.

Thankfully for United supporters, there have been plenty of rumours linking them with new signings in various areas of the pitch, including Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who continues to be backed to complete a move to Old Trafford. In-form VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is seen as an interesting attacking target, given Erik ten Hag's goalscoring issues in the final third, and highly-rated Nice defensive ace Jean-Clair Todibo is someone who has been seen as a potential option, too.

Man United keen on signing Benjamin Sesko

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko, revealing there are people high up within the club who are big fans of the RB Leipzig striker.

"Sesko is a bit of a different candidate to sign compared to the other names that have suddenly come into the frame because he is somebody that has been profiled so heavily by the club. There are people within the structure that still really like Sesko, and his availability would definitely turn a few heads around Old Trafford, so I can see that one being a little bit more tempting.

"But it does throw up the question of what it means for Hojlund, so it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will go there again. My hunch is that they probably won't but, seeing as they were so hot on him before and thought they might come in for him again in a year or two, it might be interesting."

Sesko could be a wonderful signing by United, and while Rasmus Hojlund is already an exciting young talent leading the line, strong competition for places is essential moving forward, and the Leipzig star could be a big upgrade on the soon-to-be-departing (and never available anyway) Anthony Martial.

The 20-year-old has already made a big impression in his career despite his tender years, with Sesko's stats reaching 29 goals in 79 appearances for former club RB Salzburg, as well as netting ten times in 25 caps for Slovenia at international level. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded him in the past, describing him as a "future icon" and "outstanding".

It doesn't appear as though a move is necessarily close right now, but snapping him up could be great business if they can get it done, providing Ten Hag with two hugely exciting young strikers in his squad.