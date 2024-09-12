Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have identified a new position they would like to strengthen in 2025, and they're willing to spend a "considerable sum", according to a new report. Ten Hag was heavily backed during the summer transfer window, as the club brought in five new players and shifted 13, but it hasn’t all come to plan yet, as they have won just one of their opening three league games.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The transfer window has been shut for nearly two weeks now, but it hasn’t stopped the transfer gossip from flying around, especially when it comes to United. Despite adding five players to the squad over the summer, it appears as though there are still a couple of areas that they would like to strengthen.

One area is adding more depth in central defence, as both Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are in the final years of their contracts, with it unclear if Maguire will be offered a new deal and Evans likely to retire come the end of the campaign.

Therefore, the Red Devils are looking at potential replacements, and according to a recent report, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah is a player under consideration. United are said to be keen on signing Tah for free in 2025, as the defender is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

The 28-year-old doesn’t wish to extend his stay beyond this season, meaning he will become a free agent next summer. But while the Red Devils are keen on signing the centre-back, they also face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea..

Man United plotting move to sign possible Andre Onana replacement

According to a report from Spain relayed by Manchester World, Manchester United are “very interested” in signing Unai Simon from Athletic Bilbao. The 27-year-old has just come off the back of an excellent European tournament with Spain, playing a crucial role in his country’s success.

Those performances are said to have impressed English sides, and according to this report, United are among the teams interested in signing the goalkeeper. It goes on to add that the Premier League outfit are willing to pay a “considerable sum” to sign the Spaniard, who ranks in the 97th percentile for penalty saving percentage, stopping three out of every four spot kicks he faces (FBRef).

Simon, who is said to earn €82,308 per week, which is roughly £69,000, is first choice at Bilbao, so this report states that United would have a task on their hands to convince the player to leave Spain for Manchester.

Unai Simon's Athletic Bilbao stats Apps 195 Goals conceded 202 Clean sheets 66

The goalkeeper is under contract at Bilbao until the summer of 2029, but he has been backed to earn a “big money” move to another club next year.