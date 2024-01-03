Manchester United could look at a low-cost striker signing this month and have already made an approach to sign a former Premier League forward.

Man Utd striker rumours

The Red Devils have had plenty of issues in the final third under Erik ten Hag this season, scoring 22 goals in 20 games, with only Burnley and Sheffield United netting fewer in the top flight.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is the club’s top scorer alongside Rasmus Hojlund in all competitions, although the latter has just one league goal to his name following his big-money move from Atalanta in the summer.

As a result, a new forward appears to be required in 2024, and the January transfer window provides the club with the opportunity to add one for the second half of the campaign. A number of attacking players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who was initially seen as a summer target.

A new update has now emerged from Old Trafford, with funds looking tight this winter.

Reliable reporters Laurie Whitwell and Dan Sheldon of The Athletic shared a Man Utd transfer update on Tuesday, looking at the club’s plans for the January window. Not a lot of money looks set to be available to Ten Hag this month, although a new centre-forward appears to be the priority target, so ‘United might squeeze out another low-cost loan’. When it came to possible additions on a temporary basis, they said on Werner:

“Contact has also been made to check on the potential cost of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who has scored twice in eight Bundesliga games this season. Werner was on United’s radar before he moved to Chelsea in 2020. United are keeping an eye on the market for that kind of ready-made striker.”

Another option named is Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, although he is set to be at the African Cup of Nations in January.

Werner, formerly of Chelsea, has come up against United four times in his career, all during his time with the Blues. He played at Old Trafford twice and drew on both occasions during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns.

Now back with Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Werner has scored 18 times in 54 appearances during his second spell with the club, taking his total tally to 113 goals in 213 games. (Timo Werner stats at RB Leipzig – Transfermarkt)

Still 27 years of age, he appears to be a player of interest for a long time at Old Trafford, so if a loan move is an option this month, it could make sense to provide competition to the likes of Hojlund for the remainder of the campaign, following in the footsteps of Odion Ighalo in 2020 and Wout Weghorst last season when it comes to low-cost temporary options in attack ahead of the summer.