Manchester United are going crazy over an "aggressive" young defensive target in the summer transfer window, according to a new report that has emerged from the Spanish media.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with plenty of signings ahead of the end of the season, with young Palmeiras attacker Thalys considered a long-term option with a high ceiling. No concrete bids have been made to sign him yet, but he appears to be on United's radar, especially if he makes his first-team debut for the Brazilian side soon.

Midfield will surely be an area where Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to improve things in the summer, too, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen no longer the players they used to be, and Nice ace Khephren Thuram could be the man to come in and replace the former, according to one report. The 23-year-old has averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game in Ligue 1 so far this season, as well as enjoying an 87.5% pass completion rate.

United have similar problems in defence currently, in terms of ageing players in the squad, from Raphael Varane to Jonny Evans, and Aston Villa ace Ezri Konsa has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford. He has shone for his Champions League-chasing team this season, but could find it hard to turn down a move to the Red Devils.

The England international isn't the only defender who is seen as a target for Ten Hag, however, with a new report suggesting they could look to bring in a highly-rated young talent.

Man Utd have transfer "fever" for "aggressive" star

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye this summer, but they aren't the only club keen on snapping him up. Arsenal and Juventus are also candidates to acquire the 19-year-old's signature, as well as the likes of RC Lens, Girona, OGC Nice and Borussia Dortmund.

The report from Sport Witness suggests that the interested clubs are creating a transfer "fever" around the player, although they do point out it could simply be hype generated intentionally to drive his price up.

Not a huge amount may be known about Faye outside of Barca, but he is an emerging talent who could have a massive future in the game, winning one cap for Senegal to date and boasting a €400m (£343m) release clause in his Barca deal.

Barca manager Xavi clearly thinks a lot of him as a footballer, which is high praise from a legend of the game, with the 44-year-old saying: "Mikayil Faye? He’s fast, aggressive and great on the ball. I’m sure that one day he’ll be able to help us."

Signing exciting young talent has to be an aim at United under Ratcliffe, having too often signed big names who are past their prime in the recent past, with Varane and Casemiro springing to mind in the current squad.

Faye could come in as one for the future, much like Willy Kambwala, who impressed in Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.