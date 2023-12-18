This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Manchester United are on the lookout for new reinforcements and could now look to bring in an exciting signing at the expense of Raphael Varane, according to a report.

Raphael Varane's Man Utd future...

Undoubtedly, Varane has had something of a stop-start campaign at Manchester United and injuries alongside spells in and out of the side have taken their toll on the Frenchman.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has indicated that Varane is frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford and could look to move on in January if the right type of opportunity arises, saying:

"Varane is still a great player. He's obviously extremely frustrated about his own opportunities in that team right now, so I can understand that. But he needs the right move for himself, too, and it does seem like he's only going to consider a very specific type of club at this moment in his career.

"Whether that comes on in January is also unlikely. But yeah, I actually personally think it will be a mistake to let him go."

According to The Daily Mail, former Real Madrid man Varane alongside teammate Casemiro, could be moved on in January to free up finances for Ten Hag to invest elsewhere in his side.

Joining from the La Liga giants for a fee of £42 million in 2021, The Athletic cite in a separate report that he is actually only under contract until the summer and could leave on a free transfer in 2024, which would be a damning reflection of the Red Devils' poor recruitment over recent years.

In light of this, United now look to have identified a potential replacement for Varane that could help to soften the blow that would be left by his prospective departure at Old Trafford.

Man Utd eye David Alaba move

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are at the centre of a three-way battle to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba next summer, who is also attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. The Austrian international is valued at around €60 million (£51.6 million) by his current employers, who would consider selling him due to inconsistent performances.

Raphael Varane vs David Alaba comparison - 2023/24 (as provided by WhoScored) Raphael Varane (subject to change) David Alaba (subject to change) Interceptions: 0.1 Interceptions: 1.2 Clearances: 2.5 Clearances: 2.6 Pass success rate: 92.4% Pass success rate: 91.6% Aerial duels won: 1 Aerial duels won: 0.7 Average match rating: 6.45 Average match rating: 6.76

The outlet claim that the Red Devils are keen to strengthen in central defence as Varane is mooted to be close to departing the club and Alaba has been identified as someone with the requisite experience and skills to replace the Lille-born man.

Labelled a "complete player" by Carlo Ancelotti, Alaba has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos at the time of writing, registering two assists in the process (Alaba statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United seem to have a habit of making high-profile signings at Old Trafford and Alaba could provide an elite-level pedigree should a move to England materialise for the former Bayern Munich star.