Manchester United have adopted a particular transfer strategy involving young players this window and could be about to move another prodigy out of the door at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Man United's January sales...

Youth development has played a crucial role in Manchester United's success as a club over the decades; nevertheless, more and more prodigious players are being farmed out by the club either with the intention of a sale or to offer first-team opportunities in an alternative environment.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

One who falls into the former category is Hannibal Mejbri, who has left Old Trafford to join Sevilla on a loan basis this window. According to BBC Sport, the La Liga outfit retain an option to purchase the Tunisia international for a fee of £17.2 million.

Alvaro Fernandez is another player who has departed this window on loan to join Portuguese giants Benfica as Erik ten Hag adopts a more ruthless approach at the club as he aims to raise the standard of academy players who warrant regular first-team inclusion.

Stockpiling has become an issue within the Red Devils' playing squad and deals like this are designed to ensure the Premier League giants stand a better chance of recouping money for individuals to help meet their Financial Fair Play obligations.

Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri has also informed Manchester United of his desire to leave the club this month with Granada believed to be circling for the 22-year-old, which would further support the notion of a culture shift in relation to player sales.

Unsurprisingly, a fresh report has suggested that another Red Devils youngster could now be set to follow the trio out of Old Trafford this month.

Rhys Bennett close to Man United exit...

According to Football Insider, Manchester United youngster Rhys Bennett is in advanced talks over a loan move to League Two leaders Stockport County, who are based in the Greater Manchester area.

Rhys Bennett statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

The outlet indicates that the 20-year-old is highly rated at Old Trafford and signed a new deal last year and they now want him to go and gain regular senior minutes elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign.

Joining the Red Devils at Under-10 level, Bennett has been named in four senior matchday squads and captained their underage side to FA Youth Cup success back in 2022.

His promise was also realised in pre-season, where he played the first half of the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Leeds United in Oslo before sustaining an injury that ruled him out of competing in their tour of the United States.

Nevertheless, he isn't going to develop much without exposure to senior football and a move to Stockport County will present an ideal opportunity to gain some regular minutes on the pitch.