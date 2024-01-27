Manchester United may have activated their option to extend the contract of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka by a further year, but his long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. It was reported this week that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are showing an interest in Wan-Bissaka, whose deal will now expire in the summer of 2025 instead.

And even if United don't intend to sell him outright, there are suggestions that they could send him back to former club Crystal Palace as part of a deal for transfer target Michael Olise. If he goes, Erik ten Hag will of course need to find a replacement, and that's where Denzel Dumfries at Inter comes into the equation.

Strong chance of United signing Dumfries

According to Italian outlet FC Inter News, Manchester United are interested in signing Dumfries. They are one of two clubs to have expressed an interest in landing the Dutchman, alongside reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Both clubs are apparently assessing right-back targets and "would have no problem making a good offer" to Inter, while also meeting Dumfries' salary demands. United are said to be considering a deal "in particular" because Ten Hag "loves him" and would already have signed him if he'd had the chance.

Like Wan-Bissaka, Dumfries is into the final 18 months of his deal and he isn't expected to sign an extension at San Siro. There's currently a feeling of "pessimism" around his future as he demands a wage of €5m per season (about £83,000 per week) and Inter refuse to go beyond €4m. The Italian government has scrapped a law that halved salary taxes for players signed from abroad, and it's put the squeeze on Inter.

Simone Inzaghi's side are therefore planning to "say goodbye" to Dumfries this summer and cash in while they still can, avoiding a repeat of Milan Skriniar's free transfer to PSG in 2023. There's a "very high chance" that he ends up at Old Trafford, provided Ten Hag keeps his job.

"Amazing" Dumfries would need to adjust to Ten Hag system

Dumfries joined Inter from PSV in 2021 and has since made 114 appearances for the Nerazzurri, including 18 this season. In that time, he's notched 27 direct goal contributions, and as the table below demonstrates, he remains of the most effective attacking full-backs in Serie A when it comes to both the headline and underlying numbers. You can see why compatriot Nigel De Jong says his presence in dangerous areas is "amazing".

Denzel Dumfries stats Volume Serie A defenders rank Assists 3 4th Expected assists 2.2 7th Key passes 20 7th Passes into the penalty area 18 10th

The only concern for United in their pursuit of the 50-cap Netherlands international may be the tactical fit. Simone Inzaghi has been using him as a wing-back this season, whereas Ten Hag has preferred to play with a four at Old Trafford. Clearly, the manager is optimistic that he can accommodate him, but how will he cope with the greater defensive responsibilities of a different role in Manchester?