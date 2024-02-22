With the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' takeover of Manchester United, it is expected that the chequebook will be open for the summer window. With a number of targets in mind, the new owners are looking to strengthen an area that has been a major problem at Old Trafford this season.

United in need of defensive reinforcements

Any United fan would've laughed in your face if you told them Jonny Evans would be starting Premier League games for them in the 2023/24 season. However, owing to the fragility of their starting defenders, the 36-year-old has started on ten occasions this season, just one less time than Raphaël Varane.

The often maligned Harry Maguire has also found consistent minutes after spending most of last season frozen out of the side. This makeshift defensive set up has mainly come as a result of the loss of Lisandro Martínez, who has struggled with injury since arriving from Ajax in 2022.

Man United Defenders Starts Minutes Played Lisandro Martínez 7 558 Raphaël Varane 11 993 Jonny Evans 10 930 Harry Maguire 12 1068 Victor Lindelof 10 991

With their woes at the back unlikely to subside anytime soon, there is no wonder why Ratcliffe and co are already planning to take the central pairing of one of Europe's best defensive sides.

United target Leverkusen defensive duo

According to Sport Witness, reports out of Germany suggest that the Old Trafford outfit are plotting an audacious quadruple swoop for some of Bayer Leverkusen's top talent. The outlet names star full back, Jeremie Frimpong, who the Red Devils have boasted a longstanding interest in, as well as midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

The reports states that United are "interested" in defensive pairing Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossonou. Having conceded just fifteen goals all season in the league, there is no wonder why a United side that have struggled for consistency at the back are looking at the duo.

Tapsoba will be an familiar name to English fans, with the defender constantly linked with a move to these shores since his arrival at Leverkusen back in 2020. The Burkina-Faso international has earned plaudits for his raw pace and strength, as well as his unique abilities with the ball at his feet. A centre back with an eye for a pass, Tapsoba would slot effortlessly into Erik ten Hag's style of play.

Kossounou on the other hand, is a bit more of an unknown entity. Playing on the right-hand side of Leverkusen's back three, he is as adept at filling in out wide as he is in the centre. It was this versatility that led to his former Leverkusen head-coach, Gerardo Seoane, singing his praises, saying of the defender:

"The switch from a CB position to that of a roving fullback is actually a fairly large one, but he can adapt quickly and did very well. Thanks to him we can play a three, four, or five man back-line, It's hard to get past him, but he's also fast and very valuable on set pieces."

With the price tags for Tapsoba and Kossounou set at a combined £77m, it is likely that United will pursue one or the other, depending on which Leverkusen are more inclined to part ways with. Regardless of whether they both don the famous red shirt, either player would be a significant upgrade on United's current options.