Manchester United are interested in making a move for a "special" World Cup-winning star who could be available for a bargain price, according to a fresh report.

Man Utd's January targets

It would be a major surprise if the January transfer window drifted by without United conducting any business, given the need for new signings within Erik ten Hag's ailing squad. The Red Devils look short of genuinely top-class options all over the pitch, with Lisandro Martinez a big loss at the back, not enough creativity in midfield and too few goals coming from the attacking players.

With regards to the latter, VfB Stuttgart hero Serhou Guirassy has emerged as a possible transfer target for United, with the 27-year-old scoring a remarkable 17 goals in just 12 Bundesliga starts so far this season.

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana has also emerged as a potential replacement option for Casemiro, should the Brazilian veteran move on in the near future, while Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has been backed to come in and bolster the defensive options on show at Old Trafford.

Paulo Dybala release clause revealed

United's interest in bringing in new players doesn't stop there, however, and according to a report from Spain, Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs keen on Roma ace Paulo Dybala.

Not only that, but the update also claims that the 30-year-old would be available for only €13m (£11m), due to a release clause that exists in his current deal for January. United may not have an easy path to sign him, however, with both Newcastle United and Chelsea interested in acquiring his signature, too.

There is no question Dybala's talent and proven quality as a footballer down the years, considering he has represented some of Europe's biggest clubs and won the World Cup, also being hailed by Francesco Totti, who has said of him:

"I am happy that he joined Roma because he deserves it and because the city must have a player of his value. You can understand when players are special, he’s proving so with great performances. We are happy to have it at Roma, we are enjoying his performance."

That being said, the idea of United signing Dybala would feel like them falling into the same trap they have done so often in the recent past, in terms of bringing in world-renowned players who have drifted slightly past their peak. Such accusations could be aimed at the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen and Cristiano Ronaldo (the second time), for example, and the Roma ace would be similar.

It is time for the Red Devils to change their approach to signings, bringing in promising players in their early to mid-20s, rather than quick fixes who end up not being worth the gamble in no time at all, or teenagers on the complete opposite side of the spectrum, such as Amad Diallo.

Dybala is a brilliant footballer who can still enjoy a number of years at a high level, but United need to be looking at the 25-year-old version of him across Europe instead.