A Manchester United "monster" who featured in the weekend victory over Aston Villa is set to leave the club this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Man Utd's Champions League hopes

Erik ten Hag's side have found a really promising run of form in recent weeks, and Sunday's trip to Villa felt like a huge Premier League game in the top-four picture.

In the end, it was United who prevailed in a 2-1 win, taking the lead through Rasmus Hojlund, whose excellent form continues, and eventually winning it through a late Scott McTominay header.

It means that the Red Devils are suddenly only five points behind Villa - it would have been 11 if they had lost on Sunday - and their momentum suggests that they could finish fourth behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

It promises to be an exciting next few months, and it does feel as though some much-needed positivity has returned to the club, being helped by the growing influence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Once the summer arrives, new signings may come in, while some current players will depart, and a fresh update has now dropped their upcoming business.

Sofyan Amrabat set to leave Man Utd

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Sofyan Amrabat will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, despite the club having an option to make his move permanent from Fiorentina.

"Mainoo is preferred to both Eriksen and Amrabat. I think it speaks a lot about the future of all three players. Mainoo is going to become a mainstay of this Man Utd team.

"Amrabat’s loan is not going to be extended beyond this season; Man Utd will not take up any option on that. Eriksen’s future is up in the air. He's linked with Galatasaray at the moment but I don't think that that deal will go through either on the player’s or United’s side for now."

In truth, Amrabat's move to United hasn't been a successful one, with the Moroccan seemingly struggling to adapt to the pace, according to Peter Schmeichel, having very little impact along the way.

Man Utd midfielders this season Interceptions per game Key passes per game Bruno Fernandes 0.7 3.0 Scott McTominay 0.5 0.3 Kobbie Mainoo 0.9 0.5 Casemiro 0.7 0.8 Sofyan Amrabat 0.4 0.4

The 27-year-old was introduced as a stoppage-time substitute at Villa, but that rather sums up his time at Old Trafford, being used so sparingly. It was only his 11th league appearance this season, with only seven starts coming his way.

Admittedly, Amrabat looked like a brilliant player at the 2022 World Cup, being hailed as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, but with Ten Hag now having plenty of options there, helped by the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, it makes complete sense not to make his loan move a permanent switch.

The hope could be that new midfielders are looked at in the summer transfer window, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen now in their 30s, but it looks as if Amrabat won't be playing his part in Manchester in the long run.