Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag personally wants to sign a "fast and strong" striker this month, according to a new transfer claim.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are having a busy time of things off the pitch at the moment, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making his presence felt since gaining a 25% share of the club. On Saturday, it was confirmed that United will appoint Omar Berrada as their new chief executive, snapping him up from rivals Manchester City in the process.

Many supporters may see it as a positive step in the right direction, as the club looks to return to the glory days of the 1990s and 2000s, and for that to happen, new signings could also be needed moving forward.

A number of players have been linked with moves to Old Trafford recently, with Japan international Ko Itakura one individual who has emerged as a target for United. The Red Devils are also believed to be leading the race to sign exciting Bologna youngster Joshua Zirkzee, and talks with highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves have been mooted, too.

It looks as though an attacking player could also be a strong contender to arrive at United during the January transfer window, following a fresh update.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Brian Brobbey

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, Manchester United manager Ten Hag wants to sign Ajax ace Brian Brobbey in January.

"News Brobbey: Understand that Ten Hag has the idea to sign Brobbey in winter! Brobbey and Man Utd, it was a hot topic last summer. The contact never broke off. Both have a high appreciation for each other.

"At the latest in the next summer window, a transfer will be a topic again if Ten Hag stays as the coach. Ajax doesn't want to sell him now. Contract until 2027. Brobbey and Zirkzee, on the list. The 21 y/o striker this season: 13 goals and 4 assists in 25 matches."

Brobbey could be a shrewd signing by United if they can strike a deal, at a time when the attack has failed to fire this season. Rasmus Hojlund has clear potential and has started to find his feet in the top flight alongside a solid personal Champions League campaign, while the form of Antony and Marcus Rashford has left a lot to be desired, with just six goal contributions in 37 Premier League appearances between them.

The Ajax striker has been lauded by former Nottingham Forest favourite Pierre van Hooijdonk, who has described him as "fast and strong", and his tally of 11 goals in 22 appearances in the Eredivisie and Europa League combined this season highlights his quality in front of goal.

Still only 21 years of age, too, Brobbey could also represent the future alongside Hojlund - United have brought in a number of ageing big-name attacking players in the past, such as Odion Ighalo, Wout Weghorst and Edinson Cavani - so he could grow into a key man for many years to come.