Manchester United are in the midst of undergoing a culture change behind the scenes under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could now target a homegrown star to bolster a key position, according to a report.

Manchester United's transfer approach

Something needs to change at Manchester United regarding their approach to transfer business, which, if you observe impartially, has played a huge part in their post Sir Alex Ferguson era decline. Favouring expensive imports from elsewhere, sometimes without the required due diligence regarding their defined role within tactical framework, has led to mediocre Premier League campaigns and a sparsity of recent trophies in the cabinet at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag managed to reverse that trend last term by leading the Red Devils to a Carabao Cup triumph; however, last season's relative success story now seems like a distant memory. Manchester United are nine points behind in the race for the top four and have already been eliminated from the competition they won last year, alongside the Champions League.

Late last year, reports broke detailing Ratcliffe's potential transfer strategy at Old Trafford, which will see the Ineos head prioritise paying a premium for homegrown talent as opposed to spending their millions on expensive foreign imports. Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo are shining examples of British talent that have been given the opportunity to thrive at the club; nevertheless, like many elite sides, the globalisation of football has changed the dynamic of squad building, widening the scope of recruitment at the expense of young domestic talent.

Nevertheless, Ratcliffe's wish looks like it may slowly be coming to fruition in the North West and a highly-rated English midfielder has now cropped up on the Red Devils' radar, according to a report.

Manchester United keen on Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has garnered attention over the last few days following his excellent finish against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final, and Manchester United are now believed to be keen on securing his services, according to The Evening Standard.

Hayden Hackney's passing metrics over the last 365 days (FBRef) Passed attempted - 75.48 per 90 mins Percentile - 97th* Pass completion - 87.8% Percentile - 92nd* Progressive passes - 7.56 per 90 mins Percentile - 92nd* *Rank compared to positional peers in competitions outside the "big five" leagues

The England Under-21 international is also attracting attention from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool. Boro are keen to keep him at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the campaign, but a "sensational" bid, as described in the report, could tempt them to cash in straight away this month.

Becoming a regular fixture under Manchester United favourite Michael Carrick, 21-year-old Hackney has made 22 appearances this term across all competitions, registering two goals and one assist (Hackney statistics - Transfermarkt).

Should the Red Devils switch their attention to the homegrown route of bringing players in, Hackney would be an exciting signing who could potentiall become a cornerstone of their engine room for years to come.