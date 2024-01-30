No new faces have arrived at Manchester United this month, but Erik ten Hag's side have at least done a good job at trimming the fringes of the squad by sending players out on loan. Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund, Hannibal Mejbri has joined Sevilla and Donny van de Beek has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Now, as we enter the last few days of the January transfer window, United are prepared to let another player go to potentially reduce the wage bill, but Ten Hag may have something to say about it.

United reach agreement over Pellistri

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have now agreed to loan Facundo Pellistri to La Liga club Granada. However, the deal will depend on the "green light" from Ten Hag.

Both clubs, and the player himself, are now on standby as they wait for the manager's verdict. If he says yes, then things should move pretty quickly with Pellistri jetting off to sign his contract and undergo a medical.

"Spectacular" Pellistri would benefit from loan

United paid £9m to sign Pellistri from Penarol in 2020, and soon after, they sent him on loan to Alaves, where he spent 18 months and made 35 appearances, including 11 league starts.

He was finally integrated into United's first team squad last season and featured in ten games, four in the Premier League. The Uruguayan notched his first assist in a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic on his side's run to Carabao Cup glory, and made his full debut in the Europa League round of 16 second leg against Real Betis.

There hasn't been a marked improvement in his standing in his year, even if he did start the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on matchday one of the Champions League group stages and earn a full Premier League bow in the 4-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace in late September. As you can see below, he's come off the bench eight times in the top-flight, the joint-highest tally in the United squad.

Rank Manchester United player Sub apps =1 Facundo Pellistri 8 =1 Anthony Martial 8 =3 Alejandro Garnacho 6 =3 Scott McTominay 6 =3 Antony 6 =3 Christian Eriksen 6 7 Sergio Reguilon 5 =8 Marcus Rashford 4 =8 Raphael Varane 4 =8 Mason Mount 4

Pellistri, who assisted Bruno Fernandes' winner against Fulham in November, was part of the squad for Sunday's trip to Newport County but could now depart. If he does return to La Liga, he could go up against compatriot and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who has called him a "spectacular" player.

The fact that the winger has amassed 18 caps for Uruguay at the age of 2022 underlines his potential, and shows United should keep the faith in his development. For now, though, a loan move would appear to be everybody's best interests.