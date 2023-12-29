A "phenomenal" Manchester United player who featured against Aston Villa could now leave the club in the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are still on a high after their memorable 3-2 victory over Villa on Boxing Day, as Erik ten Hag's side came from 2-0 down to seal a vital three points at Old Trafford. It was a huge win for everyone involved, not least the manager, and the key now is for United to kick on and ensure that this wasn't just another false dawn.

Next month will afford them the chance to do some January business, with a sprinkling of quality added to the squad something that could greatly enhance their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A recent report has claimed that United are interested in signing Benfica star Joao Neves, although they may need to pay over £100m for the highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder's services. Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is another player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, having enjoyed a stunning season to date, scoring 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24.

There could be certain players who head the other way, however, leaving United midway through the season, whether that be permanently or on a temporary basis. A new update has now emerged regarding one such figure.

Hannibal Mejbri could leave Man Utd in January

Taking to X, Romano provided an update on Hannibal Mejbri's Manchester United future, saying he is free to leave on a loan move in the January window with three teams interested.

"EXCL: Hannibal Mejbri, not going to AFCON as he can leave Man Utd to go on loan in January. Understand 3 clubs want to sign him - they all want him available in Jan/Feb. Sevilla, Olympique Lyon, Freiburg. Meanwhile, talks to extend his #MUFC deal are underway."

This is an update that should be viewed as a positive by United fans, with Mejbri someone who could benefit so much from heading off elsewhere between now and the end of the season, in order to gain more invaluable first-team experience.

The 20-year-old has only featured in five Premier League games so far this season, including as a late substitute on Boxing Day, so it could be more beneficial for him to get more regular playing time elsewhere, rather than warm the substitutes' bench so often. A tenacious midfielder with plenty of fight, former Birmingham City manager John Eustace lauded the Tunisian during a loan spell there last season, saying of him:

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

Mejbri is clearly rated highly at Old Trafford, considering Romano states that talks over a contract extension are underway, and he could return as a more rounded and mature footballer next summer, having spent several months as an important figure at a different club.