Manchester United's pursuit of a Lionel Messi-like star could have been given a recent boost, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

This season has once again highlighted the improvements that need to be made to United's squad this summer, with Erik ten Hag's side falling well behind the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. It seems clear that Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems keen to address the transfer situation as quickly as possible in the summer as he looks to make his presence felt while in charge of football-related activity.

Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez is among those linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, perhaps with him being seen as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who turns 29 years of age later this year having struggled with injury problems in the past.

Ten Hag could feel that defensive additions are also needed, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire past their best, and Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva is believed to be one primary target for the Red Devils. Still only 20, he has become a fixture of his current side's starting XI, making 21 Primeira Liga starts this season.

Sporting CP favourite Goncalo Inacio is another potential target, with the 22-year-old one of Portuguese football's brightest young prospects, having already racked up 157 appearances for his current club. This season, he has enjoyed an 88.3% pass completion rate in the league, as well as winning an average of two aerial duels per game across eight Europa League appearances.

Man Utd have scouted Roony Bardghji

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano admitted that Manchester United have scouted Roony Bardghji extensively, with the 18-year-old a huge talent at FC Copenhagen.

However, while he started well this season, he has not featured for the club in recent weeks. Romano provided some insight into why this is - and it could hand United a helping hand in their potential transfer pursuit:

"According to my information, it’s because the player has no intention of signing a new deal at Copenhagen. This is the situation as of now, his current contract expires in December 2025. So it means that if nothing changes in the summer, he will be available with 18 months left on his contract. Already clubs like Tottenham for sure, but also Manchester United and Barcelona, have sent scouts multiple times to follow the player’s progress."

United know all about Bardghji from earlier this season, with his late winner against them for Copenhagen in the Champions League proving to be hugely damaging to Ten Hag's side's hopes of getting out of their group.

Bardghji vs Man Utd's midfielders in the league this season Player Appearances Goals Roony Bardghji 18 7 Bruno Fernandes 25 3 Scott McTominay 23 7 Casemiro 13 1 Kobbie Mainoo 12 1 Christian Eriksen 16 1 Mason Mount 8 0 Data via WhoScored

The teenage maestro has even been dubbed the "Swedish Messi", which says so much about his natural ability, and a huge future looks to be ahead of him. If United could snap him up over others, it could be a masterstroke over time, as they look to acquire the best young European talent around.