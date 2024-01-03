Manchester United are keen to wrap up some deals in January to reinforce their squad, and it looks like Jadon Sancho may finally leave to make room for new faces, as Fabrizio Romano shares details on his exit talks.

United's new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United are set to embark on a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company and there is an excitement at Old Trafford regarding the potential shift in dynamics at the club concerning the football operation's department.

According to The Indpendent, Ratcliffe is keen to make Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise one of his first signings at the Premier League giants; however, he would most likely be a summer pursuit for the Red Devils as the Eagles have ruled out a mid-season departure for the France Under-21 international.

Despite signing a new contract at Selhurst Park last year, Olise has a release clause inserted into his agreement that would kick into action at the end of this campaign, which is understood to be significantly more than his previous £35 million breakout stipulation.

According to The Athletic, Serhou Guirassy, Eric Choupo-Moting, Thomas Muller and Timo Werner comprise a four-man striker shortlist at Old Trafford, with Erik Ten Hag keen to add some extra firepower to his attack.

Nonetheless, financial muscle isn't something that the Red Devils have alot of this window as they seek to find suitable cover for Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial. On the flip side, Manchester United could now get one first-team man off the books after interest in his services has emerged, according to Romano.

Jadon Sancho set to leave Manchester United

According to Romano, Manchester United winger Sancho is now in talks over a potential return on loan to Borussia Dortmund, as the world-renowned journalist explained on social media platform X:

The England international has been frozen out at Old Trafford ever since his public spat with Ten Hag back in early September, where he claimed that he had been made "a scapegoat for a long time" following criticism from the Dutchman over his performances in training.

In his time at the Red Devils, the 23-year-old, who has previously been labelled "very strong" by Michael Zorc, has failed to set the heather alight, registering 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions (Sancho statistics - Transfermarkt).

Five similar players to Jadon Sancho (FBRef) Player Club Jack Grealish Manchester City Chris Fuhrich Stuttgart Florian Wirtz Borussia Dortmund Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich

Changing scenery would undoubtedly be a wise move by Sancho as he looks to leave a toxic last few months behind him and a clean break between the London-born man and Manchester United may eventually be the best solution for both parties.