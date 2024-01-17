Manchester United are in the midst of moving some players out of Old Trafford and one man who has been at the centre of speculation is now on the verge of a quick exit.

Manchester United begin squad overhaul

Despite hope of Erik ten Hag bringing in some new reinforcements to help revitalise his squad, Manchester United have been far more active on the outgoings front, with several players being moved out of the club this window. Of course, the most notable name to walk through the exit door at Old Trafford this month is Jadon Sancho, who has departed for Borussia Dortmund, putting his long-standing feud with Ten Hag behind him.

Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri has left to join La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan, and the Spanish heavyweights retain an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the campaign for £17.2 million.

Following a similar theme, Benfica have become the beneficiaries of Alvaro Fernandez's talents after securing the Ferrol-born ace's signature on a loan deal. In what will be his third stint away from the club, the 20-year-old will hope to be part of the Portuguese giants' efforts to secure the Liga Portugal crown for the 39th time in their history.

Donny van de Beek moved to Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of the month. At the same time, Sergio Reguilon returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur following a temporary spell at the Premier League giants.

Evaluating the situation, it would appear the Red Devils have all intentions of continuing to trim their bloated squad this window, and now one of their rising stars has now signalled his desire to leave the club, as per a report.

Facundo Pellistri set to leave Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri has been on the fringes at Manchester United this campaign and is said to have given his seal of approval regarding a move to Granada, according to reports in his homeland, via Sport Witness.

Alexander Medina is keen to recruit the 22-year-old and the player is now believed to have informed the Red Devils of his desire to link up with his countryman in Spain, with the report claiming deal may even be done in the "next few hours".

Five similar players to Facundo Pellistri (FBRef) Player Club Yeremi Pino Villarreal Luiz Henrique Real Betis Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace Elba Rashani Clermont Foot Lucas Ocampos Sevilla

The outlet doesn't state whether the Uruguay international would move to Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on a loan deal or permanent agreement. Nevertheless, further claims from The Manchester Evening News cite that any departure would be on a loan basis as he looks to gain regular senior minutes.

Labelled "skillful" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Pellistri had made 14 appearances across all competitions this campaign, notching a solitary assist (Pellistri statistics - Transfermarkt).

Forming part of a wider strategy to farm players out away from Old Trafford, it remains to be seen whether the Montevideo-born winger has a future at Manchester United.