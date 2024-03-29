Whether it be rumours surrounding Erik ten Hag's future or showing the door to certain players to make room for incomings, reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in for a busy summer at Manchester United.

Man Utd transfer news

The international break has seen Ten Hag's future come into question more than ever at Old Trafford, with England boss Gareth Southgate and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi topping Ratcliffe's reported shortlist.

That means the pressure is on Ten Hag to turn this season around, be that in the form of a top four finish in the Premier League or an FA Cup win. As things stand, United sit sixth and nine points adrift of the Champions League places and are on course to face Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final after knocking Liverpool out.

Meanwhile, in another ruthless act, United are reportedly ready to accept offers for Christian Eriksen this summer after the Dane lost his place to new young star Kobbie Mainoo, who has been one of few bright sparks at Old Trafford.

The midfielder may not be the only one to depart, either, with Raphael Varane's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025 and the Frenchman's future still uncertain. This will leave the Red Devils with quite the gap to fill, allowing a Serie A target to potentially come in.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United have made enquiries over signing Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi, who is valued at just €20m (£17m) ahead of the transfer window. United will need to act quickly, however, with Atletico Madrid also interested and that price likely to rise if Lucumi enjoys a solid Copa America tournament with Columbia this summer.

Still only 25-years-old, Lucumi should be entering his prime as a central defender to potentially hand United a bargain replacement for Varane when the summer window swings open.

"Ridiculous" Lucumi can replace Varane

Whilst replacing a defender who was once a serial winner at Real Madrid will be far from easy, Lucumi certainly represents a solid choice to turn to. The stats even show that the Bologna man has outperformed Varane in a number of areas so far this season.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jhon Lucumi Raphael Varane Progressive Carries 20 15 Progressive Passes 59 54 Tackles Won 23 10 Blocks 18 16

Described as "ridiculous" by South American football expert FranHCLO, Lucumi has more than earned a big move after a superb season at Bologna. Thiago Motta's side currently sit as high as fourth and remain on course to sensationally qualify for the Champions League in one of the stories of the campaign.

It would represent a change in United's transfer policy for the better if they managed to land a bargain replacement for Varane. Where they previously splashed the cash to sign name value above all else, reports suggest that the Red Devils are acting far wiser with Ratcliffe at the helm.