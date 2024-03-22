Following the news that Christian Eriksen is unhappy with his current role at Manchester United, the Red Devils will likely need to start thinking about a replacement for the Dane sooner rather than later. And that's where one particular summer target could come in.

Man United transfer news

Eriksen recently revealed that he informed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag about his unhappiness at the club due to his struggle for game time in recent months.

At 32-years-old, the former Inter Milan man is unlikely to see his situation change at the club, especially after the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, whose Premier League game time must undoubtedly take priority. That said, when the transfer window swings open, it wouldn't come as a surprise if United needed to find a replacement for the Dane, for which they could turn to the Championship.

According to 90Min, Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over a potential move. If Leicester City earn promotion this season, then the midfielder will reportedly cost as much as £40m this summer, but if they fail in their promotion bid, then United will be able to land Dewsbury-Hall for almost half that price at £25m.

The Red Devils aren't alone in their interest, however, with Brighton & Hove Albion also keen on making another move after they saw their reported £20m bid rejected in the January transfer window. A lot will rely on whether the Foxes go up this season, however, which adds another element to the Championship's promotion race.

"Outstanding" Dewsbury-Hall is better than Eriksen

A player who fits the bill of what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly looking for, Dewsbury-Hall would be an upgrade on the ageing Eriksen this summer, as United look to go out with the old and in with the new. The midfielder, in his prime at 25-years-old, has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship, bettering Eriksen's stats along the way.

League Stats 23/24 Kiernan Deswbury-Hall Christian Eriksen Starts 34 9 Goals 10 1 Assists 12 1 Key Passes 91 18 Progressive Carries 131 18

It's no real surprise that former boss Brendan Rodgers was impressed from the off when Dewsbury-Hall was first breaking into Leicester's side - then in the Premier League. Rodgers sang his praises, saying via BBC Sport in December 2021 after the Foxes' draw against Southampton: "I thought Kiernan was outstanding.

"He wanted to prove a point, he was aggressive and he took on the burden of the game. He knows the position that we want him to play. He has good energy and good athleticism. I've said about him improving on the ball, but he can give us that bite in midfield and he was a catalyst for the second half."