Highlights Manchester United are in need of a striker with different attributes to their current options.

Rasmus Hojlund, their summer signing, is yet to score in the Premier League.

Serhou Guirassy could provide the goalscoring ability and confidence that the team is lacking.

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this term and are "crying out" for one particular target they have held talks with, who carries different attributes from their current crop of striking options at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Manchester United's striker conundrum...

In the summer transfer window, the Red Devils finally looked to have secured a permanent fixture to lead the line at Old Trafford for years to come after completing the purchase of Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund for £72 million from Serie A side Atalanta, as per Sky Sports.

Despite scoring five goals in his opening 19 fixtures for Manchester United, Hojlund is yet to net in the Premier League for his new side, which is a worrying statistic given their lack of goals in the division this campaign. In total, Erik Ten Hag's side have scored just 18 goals in the English top-flight across 2023/24, making them the lowest scorers in the top half of the table.

Anthony Martial is a much-maligned presence at Old Trafford and has scored twice in 19 appearances this campaign, illustrating that he isn't a reliable alternative to Hojlund, all things considered.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the France international is expected to leave on a free transfer next summer after it emerged that the Red Devils won't activate his one-year extension option, leaving his deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Now, journalist Jones has suggested that Manchester United are "crying out" for one man whom they have reportedly held talks with over a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are "crying out" for Serhou Guirassy

According to recent reports from Sky Germany, Manchester United have held talks with Stuttgart over striker Serhou Guirassy as they eye new reinforcements in the final third. West Ham United are also sniffing around the 27-year-old as the winter window approaches.

Serhou Guirassy in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 14 Goals 18 Assists 2 Serhou Guirassy's key statistics - Bundesliga (WhoScored) Shots per game 3.7 Key passes per game 1.8 Completed dribbles per game 0.5

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes that the Guinea international would add another dimension to the Red Devils' attack that isn't currently present at Old Trafford, as he stated: "I think Guirassy is what Manchester United are crying out for right now. He is a goalscorer who is confident and in-form. He is looking to project himself onto another level, in his late 20s, and it would be a fantastic opportunity for him to get to that stage in this moment of his career and make the most of it."

"Manchester United haven't got players like this at the moment. If they're going to dip into the market in January, they have to be signing players that are confident, happy and in-form. They have to try and keep them that way, more importantly."

In truth, the Red Devils do lack a lot of confidence in front of goal and bringing someone like Guirassy into the fold may enable Ten Hag's men to carry a more clinical edge when opportunities arise.