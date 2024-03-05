Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a swoop for Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman to become their new head of recruitment ahead of the summer.

The Independent have reported that the Red Devils want to snap up the sporting director from their Premier League rivals to immediately take over as their recruitment chief.

They are currently waiting for Dan Ashworth, their prospective technical director, to complete his gardening leave before officially joining from Newcastle United, which is why they are keen to bring Freedman in as soon as possible in the meantime.

If they snap up the Palace figure, he could have a big deal to oversee almost instantly as the club are reportedly set to hold talks over a sale of one of their forwards.

Latest Manchester United transfer news

According to HITC, the Red Devils want to cash in on Jadon Sancho for good this summer at the end of his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund. The report claims that both parties are in agreement that a permanent exit at the end of this season is the best solution, after the England international fell out with manager Erik ten Hag.

They state that Dortmund are keen to keep him in Germany for the 2024/25 campaign, and potentially beyond, as they would be interested in another loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer of 2025.

However, United either want a sale this year or an obligation to buy at the end of any loan deal, which is a potential sticking point in negotiations. HITC add that the two clubs are now set to hold talks to discuss the former Manchester City's starlet future beyond the end of his current loan over the coming weeks.

The £275k-per-week outcast was described as "not important" by ten Hag earlier this term due to his unavailability after a falling out with the boss, which led to his return to Dortmund.

How is Sancho getting on at Dortmund?

Sancho rejoined the German giants during the January transfer window but has yet to rediscover his best form back in familiar settings over the last couple of months. The 23-year-old whiz registered eight goals and 11 assists in 24 Bundesliga starts during the 2020/21 campaign for Dortmund prior to his move to Old Trafford, which is a goal or an assist every 1.26 starts on average.

2023/24 Bundesliga Jadon Sancho Appearances Seven Starts Five Goals Zero Big chances missed Three Assists One Big chances created One Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the United flop has one goal contribution in five starts in the German top-flight. He has also been wasteful in front of goal with three 'big chances' missed and zero goals. This unimpressive form comes off the back of zero goals and zero assists in three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils at the start of this season.

His statistics for the German side so far do not suggest that Ten Hag will regret how he handled the situation. In fact, his form may make it easier for United to sanction an exit, as it does not appear as though the young winger is ready to make an impact in the Premier League any time soon.