Manchester United’s hopes of signing Antonio Silva hinge on one key factor, according to an update from Old Trafford insiders.

Man Utd eyeing new centre-backs

There have been plenty of problems for Erik ten Hag to contend with this season, whether it be a lack of quality from his new signings, or key players struggling for form, such as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Injuries have also been cruel to United, though, and their defence has been struck down with constant fitness issues, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka among those who have missed big chunks of action for the Red Devils.

With the January transfer window edging closer, it looks as though Ten Hag could look to bring in a new centre-back, even though the form of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof has been improved of late in the absence of the influential Martinez.

A host of defensive names have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, with Sporting CP's sought-after youngster Goncalo Inacio a player who continues to be tipped to join United. Meanwhile, Benfica's Silva is another highly-rated prospect who is seen as a target for the Red Devils.

It would be a surprise if no defensive reinforcements came in next month, considering how failure to address the situation could hamper their top-four hopes in the Premier League, and a key update has now emerged over United's pursuit of one individual.

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United's chances of signing Antonio Silva are likely to be determined by who they manage to sell in the near future, with their insiders providing an update this week.

"A Manchester United deal for Antonio Silva could hinge on the departure of several key players over the next year. Manchester United‘s interest in pursuing Benfica defender Antonio Silva is clear but insiders believe the value of such a deal is going to raise complications. United are desperate to reinforce their back line in 2024 as they seek to find a solution to defensive problems that continue to haunt them.

"But Silva’s arrival could be dependant on who departs – and there is also a feeling that United might end up needing more than one new centre-half over the course of next year."

Silva really does look like a footballer of enormous potential, so he is someone who United should be willing to break the bank to sign in January, immediately improving both their current squad depth and long-term prospects in the process.

While still only 20 years of age, Red Devils transfer target Silva has already made 62 appearances for Benfica, scoring six goals in that time, and former Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen has tipped him to become "a legend" eventually, further highlighting his ceiling.

Maguire and Lindelof aren't the long-term solutions at United, and Varane is now 30 years of age and injury-prone, so Silva could be viewed as Martinez's first-choice defensive partner at Old Trafford for years to come.