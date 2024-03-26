Manchester United have reportedly made an ‘important’ offer to sign an in-demand attacker ahead of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will soon be entering his first transfer window as part owner at Old Trafford and has already made an off-field move behind the scenes by bringing in Omar Berrada as CEO from Manchester City.

Dan Ashworth could soon follow suit from Newcastle United as sporting director, and one of Ratcliffe’s first big decisions will be whether or not to stick by manager Erik ten Hag, with Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou one of the latest names to be linked with a move to the red side of Manchester.

Player additions will also be on the cards, with Juventus' Gleison Bremer and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo thought to be targets at the back, whereas a bid has been made to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

However, Lunin isn’t the only target the Red Devils have made an offer to, going off a new update, with attacking additions also on the agenda.

Man Utd make important offer for teenage forward

According to reports from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United have made a ‘very important offer’ to AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda.

Previously linked with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, it appears as if the Red Devils have now made their move for the 16-year-old, who became Serie A's youngest-ever player to make their debut aged 15 years and 260 days old back in November.

Camarda cannot move to England until the age of 18 due to Brexit rules, which will be March 2026. However, United could secure his services and loan him out until then.

The teenage forward has made two senior appearances for AC Milan and has scored 12 goals and provided four assists at youth level during the current campaign.

He’s also caught the attention of Italian icon Alessandro Del Piero, who said earlier this year: "What do I see of myself in Camarda at his age? Not much because I was much shorter (laughs).

"I've seen many goals he has scored, I've seen with great pleasure that he has already debuted in the first team, and these are the things that unite us. He will have his own journey. We live in a very different football world compared to when I was his age, but football is a wonderful game. He's doing great things and must always aspire for more, of course, knowing that everything comes through daily effort."