Manchester United are believed to be interested in completing the signing of a former Premier League player in a shock move this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

New signings are the order of the day at Old Trafford this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to continue making a big impression since becoming the club's part-owners earlier this year.

At least one new central defender is essential, following constant injury problems in that area, and Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a summer move there. Liverpool are also in the mix to sign the highly-rated Portuguese talent, however, so there could be a battle to snap him up.

Another centre-back option for the Red Devils is Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Englishman seen as a direct replacement for Harry Maguire, who could go the other way. Rumours backing United to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise are also refusing to go away, as Ratcliffe looks to bring in the Eagles starlet by triggering the £60m release clause that exists in his current contract.

In attack, Erik ten Hag's side have flattered to deceive this season, with likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho having good moments but still representing raw talents, and Antony and Marcus Rashford having poor campaigns.

Man Utd eyeing surprise summer move

According to Football Espana, Manchester United are keen on signing Espanyol striker Joselu this summer and have even spoken to his agents already, with the 34-year-old currently on loan at Real Madrid.

This has to be considered a surprise rumour, not to mention one that may not go down well with United fans, considering the stage of his career that the former Newcastle United player now finds himself at.

The Red Devils have too often made the mistake of signing ageing attacking players rather than focusing on the future, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all past their best when they joined, even though they still produced sporadic good moments.

Not only is Joselu not on their level, but at 34, the £48,000-a-week striker is coming towards the end of his career, so United should be focusing on snapping up far younger individuals.

Granted, the Spaniard has actually done a good job at Madrid this season, scoring nine goals in La Liga and only starting 13 matches, but it makes little sense to bring him to Old Trafford, after he flopped in the English top flight last time around with just six league goals in 46 showings for Newcastle.

Assuming Dan Ashworth's arrival at Old Trafford as sporting director is confirmed in the near future, the hope is that he doesn't see Joselu as the right profile of player to sign for United before the start of next season, instead turning his attention to players whose best years are still ahead of them.