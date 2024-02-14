Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United looks somewhat uncertain. In the January transfer window, Al-Nassr explored a deal to sign the right-back alongside midfielder Casemiro after football director John Murtough flew out to Saudi Arabia to explore some possible sales.

That transfer didn't materialise in the end, but it's been suggested that United will look to use Wan-Bissaka as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The Red Devils have triggered the 12-month extension option in the player's contract, but they may have done so with a view to sending him back to his former club.

In the meantime, United have been looking at alternative options to play on the right side of their defence, and Erik ten Hag is said to be an admirer of fellow Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong at Bayer Leverkusen, although so too is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Frimpong will be available for just £34m this summer thanks to a release clause in his contract, and United may be one of the sides to activate it.

Frimpong prospects are "concrete"

Speaking to The United Stand, Fabrizio Romano has now provided a Frimpong to Man Utd update. He says that scouts at Old Trafford "really appreciate" the former Celtic man, and are of course aware of his exit clause.

There's a "concrete" chance that he'll leave Germany and move to England in the summer, because "he would love to try" playing in the Premier League. Now it remains to be seen whether United are the club to convince him.

"Amazing" Frimpong needs licence to thrive

Frimpong has been putting up what Romano himself has called "insane" numbers for Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen this season as part of an "amazing" partnership with opposite wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo. As you can see in the table below, the duo lead the way among all defenders in Europe's big five leagues for goal involvements, with Frimpong's strike in Saturday's 3-0 win over title rivals Bayern Munich his 12th contribution of the season.

Most goal involvements by defenders in top 5 leagues Rank Player Club G+A 1 Alejandro Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen 17 2 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen 12 3 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 11 =4 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan 8 =4 David Raum RB Leipzig 8 =6 Achraf Hakimi PSG 7 =6 Yan Couto Girona 7 =6 Franck Honorat Borussia Monchengladbach 7 =6 Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur 7 10 Robert Skov Hoffenheim 6

The 23-year-old is also a ferociously good dribbler, leading the league for carries into the penalty area, so his threat down that right-hand side is certainly multifacted. Stylistically, though, there would be questions for Ten Hag to answer.

Frimpong has largely been a defender in name only, playing more like a right midfielder in Xabi Alonso's system at BayArena. Indeed, when compared to full-backs in the big five leagues over the past year, he ranks in the bottom five percentiles for tackles, interceptions and clearances. Interested clubs should be aware that, to get the best out of him going forward, you may need somebody else who can do his job defensively.